Northwoods Family Dentistry First in Area to Offer Revolutionary Procedure to Treat TMJ Pain

Complimentary Launch Party for Emface on March 5

PHILLIPS, Wis., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwoods Dentistry in Phillips is redefining modern dental care as the first and only dentist in Wisconsin to offer Emface, an FDA-cleared, noninvasive, muscle activation technology designed to provide effective relief for patients experiencing TMJ pain and jaw tension. Emface represents a major advancement in how TMJ-related discomfort can be treated, without needles, surgery, or downtime.

The treatment uses gentle electrical pulses and soothing heat to improve blood flow, relax tense jaw muscles, and reduce TMJ-related discomfort. For aesthetics purposes, it strengthens facial muscles, smooths fine lines, and tightens skin, all in a quick, 20-minute non-painful session. Emface is particularly affective for lifting skin in the jowl area and upper eyelids. A series of four treatments is recommended for best results. When paired with EXION, another advanced skincare treatment offered by Northwoods Dentistry, the treatment further enhances results by stimulating the body's natural production of hyaluronic acid, promoting healthier, more hydrated skin.

With over 28 years of dental experience, Dr. Mike Murphy took over Northwoods Dentistry in 2011 with a vision of expanding access to high-quality care for the community. Since then, he has completed more than 1,000 hours of advanced continuing education, including over 300 hours focused specifically on dental implants. Dr. Murphy is a Diplomate of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists and a Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry, distinctions that reflect his commitment to clinical excellence and the highest standards of patient care.

Northwoods Dentistry offers comprehensive dental care, including general dentistry, cosmetic services such as orthodontics, veneers, and teeth whitening, as well as restorative treatments, including full-arch prostheses and dental implants. The practice also operates in five additional locations: Park Falls, Ladysmith, Medford, Rice Lake, and Woodruff.

To celebrate the launch of these new technologies, Northwoods Dentistry will host a complimentary launch party from 12:00–6:00 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 5, at their Phillips location at 605 Peterson Dr., Phillips, WI. Guests can learn about Emface and EXION, view live demonstrations of select treatments, enjoy refreshments and take advantage of discounted pricing. To RSVP, call 715-339-3021. For more information, visit www.northwoodsdentistry.com.

SOURCE Northwoods Dentistry