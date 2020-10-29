Northwoods' Titan CMS Embeds the dtSearch® Engine to Provide Lightning-Fast Search Results

BETHESDA, Md. and SHOREWOOD, Wis., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwoods, along with dtSearch, today announce a new release of Northwoods' newest version of Titan CMS – Titan CMS 7.0 – a flexible and scalable premier enterprise content management system designed to meet the growing needs of both marketing and IT teams.

Titan CMS 7.0 upgrades both the administrative interface and the end-user interface to further streamline productivity. Titan CMS 7.0 also incorporates the dtSearch Engine's document filters and text searching capabilities for lightning-fast search results and efficient content management, with options to run both "on premises" and on Microsoft Azure.

"Titan CMS is fully scalable from small businesses to large global enterprises," says Jaimie Somlai, marketing director at Northwoods. "As a company, we pride ourselves on the robustness of our software, the security of our deployments and the responsiveness of our support teams. Our clients give us the highest marks in all these areas, as our outstanding client retention rate reflects."

Customers of Titan CMS range from Fortune 500 companies to non-profits and government users. Customers choose Titan CMS because of its "death-to-plugins" approach, affordable licensing and upgrade costs, stability and security, and easy-to-learn interface. Customers stay on Titan CMS because of its built-in support for SEO, ADA compliance, GDPR/CCPA integration, data-intensive applications, and robust API integration with marketing automation and e-commerce platforms.

"The updates get users to where they want to go with even greater speed and efficiency," says Rick Fessenbecker, managing director at Northwoods. "We support marketing departments with a simple admin interface, flexible maintenance and support options, and live technical support from our very own, Midwest-based team."

For searching within Titan CMS' built-in SQL backend, as well as support for handling and displaying SQL-referenced documents, Titan CMS relies on the dtSearch Engine. "While Titan CMS' flexible architecture supports the use of various search engine providers, Northwoods chose to use dtSearch natively as it allows for a clean, simple integration," says Patrick Bieser, president and founder of Northwoods.

"dtSearch has been an integral part of Titan CMS for 20 years, powering our unique SmartSearch offering, which supports cards and other customized search options," continues Bieser. "The result is not only lightning-fast search, but users being directed to the most relevant pages."

dtSearch's core developer component, the dtSearch Engine, instantly searches terabytes of mixed documents, emails plus nested attachments, databases and online data with over 25 different search options (including faceted search, security filtering and much more). The dtSearch Engine has its own document filters for data parsing, extraction, conversion and display with highlighted hits. The dtSearch Engine SDK offers these capabilities through C++, Java and .NET / .NET Core APIs to Windows, Mac and Linux developers, both for "on premises" applications as well as for online platforms such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

About Northwoods, titancms.com

Since 1997, more than 900 B2B and B2C companies worldwide have trusted Northwoods to lead, develop and execute more than 5,000 digital strategies, digital marketing and advertising initiatives, websites, and software projects. Our clients rely on us for our honest guidance, outstanding service, and exceptional expertise. Titan CMS, powered by Northwoods, is a flexible and scalable premier enterprise content management system designed to meet the growing needs of both marketing and IT teams. Companies from Fortune 500s to small nonprofits rely on the flexibility, scalability, security and ease-of-use Titan CMS offers. Learn more about Titan CMS and request a demo at titancms.com. Learn more about Northwoods at nwsdigital.com.

About dtSearch®, dtSearch.com

The Smart Choice for Text Retrieval® since 1991, the dtSearch product line instantly searches terabytes of text. Along with enterprise and developer text retrieval, the company has its own document filters, offering parsing, extraction, conversion and searching of a broad range of data formats. Supported data types encompass databases, website data, popular "Office" formats, compression formats, and emails with attachments. dtSearch products meet some of the largest-capacity text retrieval needs in the world. The company has distributors worldwide with coverage on six continents. Please see dtSearch.com for hundreds of reviews and case studies, as well as fully-functional evaluation copies.

