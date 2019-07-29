Norti Nutrition Expands in the US With Their Probiotic Chocolate Bars for Sale on Pronutritionzone.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year Australian brand, Norti Nutrition launched their good-for-you, probiotic chocolate bars in the U.S., amongst a swell of industry buzz. Norti's chocolate has been receiving rave reviews at every pitch and taste test, boasting all the flavor of a regular chocolate bar, but with the health benefits of a probiotic supplement.

Their chocolate bars have been available for purchase in the United States for only a few months, and already Norti is ready to broaden their reach, debuting their three flagship products on health and fitness website, Pronutritionzone.com.

Norti's famous, products include their original, Norti Performance Bar; 1.6oz of rich chocolate, fortified with nine grams of hemp protein, plus pre and probiotics. The Norti Low Carb Bar, all the pre and probiotic nutrition of the Performance Bar, but in a low-carb package. And Norti Monster Bites, individually wrapped squares of chocolate, with pre and probiotics, and digestive enzymes, all in a kid-friendly size.

Norti's chocolate certainly falls in the range of specialty products for its unique health qualities, and the attention to detail Norti puts into their ingredient synergy. But spokesperson Greg Lane, says the most important factor in Norti's success is taste. "We want to make chocolate that aids digestion, and helps propagate healthy gut bacteria - but we still want it to taste like a bar of chocolate!" says Lane.

Norti's chocolate is for everyone, including people who may have a difficult time finding delicious snack food because of dietary restrictions and food allergies. All of Norti's products are not only gluten-free and vegan with no sugar added, but also free from nuts and aspartame.

Instead, as a sweetener, Norti uses monk fruit juice, and nonGMO birch bark derived xylitol, which is naturally low glycemic. Meticulous ingredient sourcing isn't just a trend for Norti, it's a way of life. This is because source makes a big difference when you're talking about xylitol. Norti's xylitol sweetener doesn't come from GMO corn husks, leftover from production, which often contains additives in addition to the sugar-alcohol, xylitol. Medical grade birch bark xylitol is processed with no additives, so it is xylitol in its purest form.

But high-quality xylitol isn't the only ingredient in which source quality plays a big role, pre and probiotics are also sourced precisely to Norti's rigorous standards. Prebiotics, which give your gut bacteria a nutritional boost, are found naturally in many foods, but Norti chose chicory root sourced prebiotics for their chocolate bars because the prebiotic fiber inulin in chicory is also a digestive aid.Probiotics, good gut bacteria, come in many forms, but because food scientists at Norti are sticklers for specifics, they chose soil-based probiotics. Soil-based probiotics, unlike other common probiotics, do not have to be refrigerated to stay alive, so you're getting the greatest possible probiotic count when you eat Norti's chocolate.

With so much attention to ingredient detail and a wide range of health benefits, Norti's chocolate bars belong in the health-food aisle, as much as the candy aisle, which is why Pronutritionzone.com was a perfect match.

Pronutritionzone.com offers a host of specialty wellness products, as well as delicious, hard to find treats with the goal of making good food accessible across a wide demographic, anywhere in the United States. Norti's partnership with pronutritionzone.com will allow them to reach a larger U.S. audience, both within the niche market of health and wellness, and the all-encompassing market of people who love chocolate.

