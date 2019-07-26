Norti Nutrition, Makes a Keto Friendly Probiotic Chocolate Bar

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for their out of the box, good-for-you chocolate bars, Australian health and wellness brand, Norti Nutrition has been winning over the American market with taste and innovation.

Norti Low Carb Bar

Norti's flagship product, The Norti Performance Bar has been a big seller for its novelty in the health food world; a gluten free, low sugar, bar of chocolate that boasts pre and probiotic qualities - all while still tasting like a bar of chocolate. Norti's spokesperson, Greg Lane, says they like to think of themselves as a "cheeky" company - making products for people who want to have their chocolate and eat it too. "We want to do away with the idea that health food can't be decadent. Of course we want people to appreciate that our product helps maintain healthy gut bacteria, we want people to appreciate that we're all gluten free, low glycemic, and nonGMO, but really we feel our target market is simply anyone who loves chocolate!"

But Norti's success isn't just in their ability to make delicious chocolate bars for "anyone who loves chocolate" - they've made high quality chocolate bars available to people across a spectrum of dietary needs. All of Norti's products are already naturally vegan, nut-free ,and gluten free, making them extremely appealing to people with allergies who miss their chocolate fix.

The Low Carb bars take Norti's "chocolate for all" mission a step further, with a great tasting chocolate bar containing pre and probiotics for healthy digestion, all with 18g of total carbs.

Greg Lane says, "The unique thing about our Low Carb Bar is that it doesn't taste gritty or processed like other health bars do, it's very smooth, as a chocolate bar should be."

Norti's Low Carb Bar utilizes monk fruit juice sweeter, and specially sourced, high quality birch tree bark derived xylitol, to keep the sugar count low. "There are actually different grades of xylitol," explains Lane. "We only use the highest possible grade of xylitol from birch bark - not from GMO corn." Xylitol is a common sweetener, popular in the low-carb world for its low glycemic count - but when it comes to xylitol for culinary use, source matters. Norti chose higher-than-food-grade birch bark xylitol, despite the higher cost, because it interacts in a beneficial way with the soil based probiotics used to fortify their chocolate.

Keeping gut bacteria healthy and happy is big on Norti's to-do list, so they made sure to leave white sugar out of the mix when making their chocolate, as it has been known to wreak havoc on the gut environment, or microbiome. A thriving microbiome plays an integral role in so many important bodily functions, like regulating mental and emotional well-being by producing 90% of the body's serotonin.

Norti is taking a holistic approach to health from an appetizing perspective; keeping your guts happy, to power the rest of your body, while cutting out dairy, eggs, sugar, gluten - and now keeping it low carb.

Norti Low Carb Chocolate Bars help you meet your specific wellness goals, with a pre and probiotic boost, all while feeding your sweet tooth.

Find them online at https://nortinutritionusa.com/products/low-carb-bar .

