Norti Nutrition Premieres at Internationally Recognized Health and Wellness Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian health and wellness brand, Norti Nutrition® is a hit at a recent event series hosted by Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®). Norti officially launched its three signature products in the US: a line of incredibly scrumptious chocolate bars, with incomparable gut health attributes. Norti received rave reviews from retailers and conference-goers, consistently impressing a variety of consumers with the products' health benefits, taste, ingredients and ability to fit almost every diet.

Norti Performance Bar Norti Low Carb Keto Bar

The Norti Performance Bar is a crowd pleasing powerhouse that contains "ALL THE GOOD STUFF" -- including prebiotics, probiotics, digestive enzymes, L-glutamine, and nine grams of hemp protein, and "NONE OF THE BAD" -- all Norti products are dairy and gluten free, and have no added sugars, additives or preservatives. The Norti Low Carb Bar is a keto-friendly version of its flagship predecessor that also contains tremendous gut health benefits. Norti Monster Bites, the company's latest release, is a smaller, kid friendly version of the Performance Bar (excluding hemp protein) that is ideal for lunch boxes or eating on the go. Now the entire family can snack guilt free!

Norti products use only all natural, non-GMO ingredients and are naturally low-glycemic, using birch-bark derived xylitol and monk fruit sweeteners in place of the white sugar and corn syrup found in traditional chocolate bars. "Most importantly," says Norti's Greg Lane, "Norti is for anyone who wants to improve their health and loves chocolate! Our challenge was to create truly healthy products that also taste amazing. These chocolate bars succeed in bridging that divide."

Norti's warm welcome at ECRM goes beyond their ability to win crowds with scrumptious health food, the real innovation behind Norti's success is creating a chocolate bar designed to promote healthy gut bacteria. Health conscious consumers can now enjoy the benefits of pre and probiotics, and digestive enzymes, all in the form of delicious, creamy chocolate. The digestive enzymes used in Norti chocolate not only stimulate immediate digestion, they create an environment of healthy gut bacteria to aid in over-all gut health.

ECRM has been an important stepping-stone on the path to Norti's bright future in health and wellness. Having generated interest from some of the largest retailers in the United States, Norti is poised to see their products on shelves all over the country.

