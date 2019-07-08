Norti Nutrition's Health and Wellness Chocolate Bars Are Now Available in the United States Through MySupplementHealth.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Norti Nutrition™ makes their long-awaited launch into the United States health and wellness marketplace, with their products now available for purchase by U.S. consumers through retail website, MySupplementHealth.com.

MySupplementHealth.com was founded to make a variety of health and wellness products accessible to their U.S. customer base, offering competitive pricing and a wide selection of products.

Norti has garnered a lot of attention for their unique products, a line of nutrient-packed, chocolate bars, containing pro and prebiotics. Taste and texture take center stage for Norti, who refuse to compromise their vision of a candy bar that is equal parts delicious and healthy.

All of Norti's chocolate is vegan, and gluten free, with a low glycemic index, making them accessible across a range of dietary needs, but the most notable feature of their "good for you" chocolate, is probably its potential to revolutionize the world of gut-health.

Norti's products contain prebiotics, to help create more healthy gut bacteria, and probiotics, to help maintain the healthy gut bacteria already present in the body. This gut-environment, or microbiome, is integral for overall wellness. Gut-health plays a major role in regulating not only digestion but the production of neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, two of the key players in healthy, happy brain activity. Norti's chocolate also contains the immune boosting amino acid, L glutamine, as well as three major digestive enzymes, to help break down food to its most nutritious content. Proteases, which breaks down protein into amino acids, Lipases, an enzyme that breaks down fat into healthy fatty acids, and Amylases, an enzyme which breaks down carbs into simple sugars.

Prebiotics specifically nourish existing gut bacteria, Norti uses chicory root, a natural source of prebiotic fiber inulin, and is particularly effective because it is also a digestive aid, so nutrients can be more easily absorbed. Norti also sources high-quality probiotics; The soil-based probiotic, bacillus coagulans. Soil based probiotics, are a hearty strain of probiotics that do not have to be refrigerated. This means that there is no chance of losing the probiotic benefits before they are digested. Soil-based probiotics activate in the guts, and spore in the intestines, meaning they are sure to work, every time.

Norti Performance chocolate bars also contain nine grams of hemp protein, making them a great post-workout treat. Hemp protein, as opposed to whey protein, means that Norti is naturally vegan, but also that they come packed with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids - this extra emphasis on brain-boosting nutrition adds new meaning to Norti's slogan, "Eat Norti, Feel Good!"

Norti will have their three signature products available for purchase on MySupplementHealth.com:

The Norti Performance Bar, their flagship, a classic chocolate bar fortified with nine grams of hemp protein and pre and probiotics. The Norti Low-Carb Bar, all the same digestive enzymes, and pre and probiotics with less carbohydrates, making it keto-friendly. And Norti Monster Bites, a kid ready snack version of the original, in lunch-box size individual packaging.

Find them all, as they make their U.S. debut, available for purchase now, at MySupplementHealth.com.

