Norti Nutrition's Protein Performance Chocolate Tastes Like Candy and Promotes Gut Health

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian based company, Norti Nutrition™ debuts their flagship product, The Norti Performance Bar to United States distributors amidst a buzz of anticipation. Norti got its start with the simple mission of making health food that tastes as good as it is for you.

Norti Performance Bar

The Norti Performance Bar is a totally unique product, not only for its taste and protein count, but mainly because it contains pre and probiotics, to help create and maintain healthy gut bacteria. Keeping your gut bacteria happy is a big selling point, and the not-so-secret message behind their slogan; Eat Norti, Feel Good! Having balance in the intestinal microbiome isn't just ideal - but integral for maintaining a healthy body. Which is why the Performance Bar also contains the immune boosting amino acid, L glutamine, as well as three major digestive enzymes, to help break down food to its most nutritious content. Proteases, which breaks down protein into amino acids, Lipases, an enzyme that breaks down fat into healthy fatty acids, and Amylases, an enzyme which breaks down carbs into simple sugars.

While healthy-gut products have previously been limited to yogurt, and fermented beverages, Norti delivers the same nutrition in a chocolate bar.

With the same look, texture and taste of a "normal" chocolate bar, the Performance Bar doesn't feel like your typical healthy snack, "We want to make food that makes people feel like they're indulging in something delicious!" says Norti's Greg Lane. But true to their "All of the good stuff, none of the bad" motto, Norti differs from their would-be competitors in the nutrition bar and candy aisle, by packing nine grams of wholesome hemp protein into each chocolate bar. Hemp seed is considered a "super food," because in addition to its high protein count, it also naturally contains omega-3 fatty acids, said to help reduce blood pressure, as well as vitamins and minerals; such as vitamin E, magnesium, potassium, iron, and vitamin B-6 - just to name a few. And unlike other protein powders, hemp has a high bioavailability, meaning it is easily and effectively absorbed into the body.

Norti's decision to utilize hemp as their protein source, also means that their products are naturally free from animal proteins, making the bars vegan-friendly. "We want our product to be available to everyone who loves chocolate!" says Greg Lane, and truly Norti may be one of the few chocolate bars on the market, in the health food or the candy isle, that is not only vegan, but gluten free and keto-friendly.

Norti is able to keep the Performance Bar low-glycemic by using monk fruit juice, and high quality xylitol sweetener, sourced from birch bark - not from corn husks. "Quality really matters to our customers, and it matters to us too. The xylitol that we use in our products is ranked above food grade xylitol," says Lane. Monk fruit juice comes with a host of health benefits, from its low glycemic score, to its positive affect on the complex microbiome of human gut bacteria.

The Norti Performance Bar is coming to change the face of the health food industry, and bring protein and probiotics to people who love chocolate.

