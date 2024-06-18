NORTIV 8 Launches ActiveFloat Sneakers to Rock the Footwear Industry with Accessible Comfort

NORTIV 8 Introduces ActiveFloat Sneakers that Redefine Comfort, Versatility, and Style to Keep Life Moving

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NORTIV 8, a leader in innovative outdoor and lifestyle footwear, proudly announces the launch of its latest groundbreaking athleisure lifestyle sneakers, ActiveFloat. Engineered to set a new standard in comfort, durability, and style of sneakers, ActiveFloat is designed for those who are always on the move, embodying NORTIV 8's brand ethos of "Keep Life Moving." These versatile sneakers seamlessly complement any outfit and are ready to accompany wearers wherever their journey leads.

NORTIV 8's new ActiveFloat sneakers are anytime footwear for wherever life leads. Versatile for everyday activities, they combine style with comfort technology, making them the go-to shoes for on-the-go living. With their accessibility, these sneakers empower all lifestyles to keep life moving.

In the highly competitive global sneaker market, valued at approximately $79 billion in 2023 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the next five years, consumers increasingly seek versatile, high-performance footwear that also makes a fashion statement. Amidst this crowded landscape, NORTIV 8's ActiveFloat sneakers stand out by offering an exceptional blend of features that cater to modern lifestyle needs.

The ActiveFloat sneakers represent a significant leap forward in both design and functionality, having been developed by listening to customer feedback to create shoes that meet practical needs while elevating everyday style and maximizing comfort. These sneakers are ideal for anyone seeking versatile footwear that can keep up with an active lifestyle, ensuring ease of movement and stylish comfort.

ActiveFloat sneakers are meticulously designed to provide all-day ultra comfort. Featuring a high-rebound EVA midsole, these sneakers offer a responsive, cushioned feel that absorbs shock and reduces strain on the knees, making them perfect for both daily wear and high-intensity activities. The innovative sole technology delivers superior bounce and shock absorption, preventing foot fatigue even during prolonged wear. This commitment to comfort ensures that wearers can enjoy their day without experiencing foot pain, whether working, running errands, commuting, or participating in sports.

Crafted with a slip-resistant rubber outsole, ActiveFloat sneakers ensure reliable traction on a variety of surfaces, from urban streets to rugged trails. This durability and grip make them ideal for an active lifestyle, providing stability and confidence with every step. The TPU film on the upper ergonomically adds strength and stability, while the mesh-foam insole offers exceptional cushioning, reducing foot fatigue and ensuring all-day comfort. The knit woven mesh upper allows for optimal airflow, keeping feet cool and comfortable throughout the day. Available in a range of contemporary colors for both men and women, ActiveFloat sneakers not only enhance performance but also make a stylish fashion statement.

NORTIV 8 stands out by offering ActiveFloat sneakers at an incredibly accessible price point. Its mission is to make high-quality, stylish lifestyle footwear accessible to everyone. With ActiveFloat, the brand delivers a product that combines premium features with accessibility, ensuring customers can keep moving in comfort and style without breaking the bank.

ActiveFloat sneakers are now available for purchase on the NORTIV 8 website, Amazon, Dream Pairs' Bay Plaza retail store, Dream Pairs' TikTok shop, and at select retailers nationwide. In addition to ActiveFloat, NORTIV 8's AllSwifit 2.0 sneakers are also a popular choice. The AllSwifit 2.0 offers advanced cushioning, a lightweight design, and enhanced durability, making them ideal for both everyday wear and athletic activities.

NORTIV 8 is committed to creating innovative, high-quality, and accessible footwear for individuals with active lifestyles who seek comfort and versatility. With a focus on cutting-edge comfort technology that is accessible to all, NORTIV 8 continues to push the boundaries of footwear innovation, ensuring all-day wearability and making people look as good as they feel.

About NORTIV 8

NORTIV 8, a distinguished brand under the Dream Pairs umbrella, is renowned for its premium quality yet accessible hiking boots and stands as a global leader in accessible and stylish active footwear. From outdoor adventures to everyday activities, NORTIV 8 provides versatile footwear for wherever life leads. Combining advanced comfort technology, stylish designs, and accessibility, NORTIV 8 ensures all-day wearability to keep life moving.

SOURCE NORTIV 8