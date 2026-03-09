NORTIV 8 Launches Armadillo FieldLite™: Trail-Ready, Street-Savvy, Ultra-Light Hiking Footwear

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NORTIV 8 announces the Spring/Summer 2026 launch of the Armadillo FieldLite™ collection — a new generation of lightweight waterproof hiking footwear built for hybrid living. Designed to perform on the trail and transition seamlessly into everyday urban life, FieldLite™ reflects a shift in how consumers approach outdoor gear: not as occasional equipment, but as daily essentials.

As technical footwear continues to influence mainstream style, hiking silhouettes have evolved beyond traditional performance categories. Armadillo FieldLite™ responds with a streamlined design language and engineered comfort system that supports movement across environments — from city commutes to gravel paths and weekend hikes.

Reframing Elite Hiking Gear as an Everyday Essential

NORTIV 8's Armadillo FieldLite™ collection seamlessly merges elite outdoor performance with everyday versatility. By bringing trail-tested technology into modern, city-ready footwear, Armadillo FieldLite™ allows wearers to move effortlessly from office to errands to weekend adventures. Sleek, refined designs meet rugged durability, creating a true trail-to-street shoe that performs far beyond city limits without compromising style.

Built with advanced hiking innovations and comfort-driven construction typically reserved for premium technical gear, Armadillo FieldLite™ delivers performance-grade cushioning, stability, and weather protection all at an accessible price. Each pair is engineered to handle unpredictable days—providing endurance, all-day comfort, and lasting value—so adventurers never have to choose between style, function, or accessibility.

4-in-1 Rebound Cushioning System: The Technology Behind the Comfort

At the core of the Armadillo FieldLite™ collection is NORTIV 8's proprietary 4-in-1 Rebound Technology, designed to balance comfort, support, energy return, and stability in every step. The system begins with the DualStride™ dual-density EVA midsole, which combines a low-density upper layer that absorbs shock and enhances rebound with a high-density base layer that delivers stability and structured support on uneven terrain. Beneath the upper, an EVA Strobel insole replaces the cardboard boards commonly used in many shoes, delivering more flexible, long-lasting cushioning during extended wear. Completing the system, a supercritical foam insole adds lightweight, responsive cushioning and targeted arch support. Together, these four elements create a balanced cushioning system that allows Armadillo FieldLite™ to transition seamlessly from rugged trails to everyday city streets while maintaining all-day comfort and performance.

Feather-Light Construction

Traditional hiking boots often prioritize durability at the expense of weight, and Armadillo FieldLite™ challenges that convention. Men's styles weigh just 16.58 oz per shoe (size 9), and women's styles are as light as 11.4 oz (size 6), so you can tackle rocky paths, muddy terrain, or long-distance hikes without feeling weighed down. Despite the ultra lightweight design, mixed-material uppers—including leather, Oxford fabric, and supportive TPU overlays—ensure durability and stability, proving that a boot can be both feather-light and adventure-ready.

Weather-Ready Performance, Without the Bulk

Spring weather can be unpredictable, and the Armadillo FieldLite™ is engineered to handle it all. Select models feature NORTIV 8's SGS–approved WaterproofPRO technology, tested to withstand up to 15,000 simulated steps in water while maintaining reliable dryness. Additional styles incorporate built-in waterproof membranes designed for prolonged submersion, keeping feet dry and comfortable through rain, puddles, and stream crossings.

Every step is supported by Armadillo FieldLite™'s innovative 4-zoned outsole, crafted to optimize traction and control across diverse terrain. The toe-focused Climb Zone improves grip on steep inclines, the forefoot Propulsion Zone powers smooth forward strides, the midfoot Stability Zone enhances balance on uneven surfaces, and the heel Brake Zone provides controlled descents. Combined with a full rubber outsole featuring multi-directional lugs, reinforced toe caps, gusseted tongues, and impact-resistant heel counters, the Armadillo FieldLite™ collection delivers superior grip, protection, and confidence—all without the bulk of a traditional hiking boot.

One Collection, Four Styles

Men's DualStride™ Armadillo FieldLite™ Mid WaterproofPRO Hiking Boots

Built for rugged trails and heavy-duty outdoor work, these high-top boots deliver maximum ankle support and protection where durability matters most. Engineered with NORTIV 8's 4-in-1 Rebound Technology, they provide responsive cushioning, shock absorption, and lasting energy return for long days on the trail. SGS-approved WaterproofPRO technology, tested for up to 15,000 simulated steps in wet conditions, keeps feet dry through rain, puddles, and stream crossings. Reinforced leather at the toe and heel strengthens high-wear zones, a gusseted tongue blocks out debris, and a rugged rubber outsole with deep lugs ensures steady traction—all while remaining lightweight at just 16.58 oz (size 9).

Men's DualStride™ Armadillo FieldLite™ Waterproof Hiking Sneakers

These low-cut trail-to-street sneakers fuse high-performance outdoor features with a lightweight, city-ready silhouette. Built with 4-in-1 Rebound Technology, they deliver step-in softness, sustained cushioning, and responsive shock absorption for every stride. A waterproof membrane, tested for up to four hours of submersion, keeps feet dry in rain, mud, or wet trails, while a mixed leather, Oxford fabric, and TPU upper balances durability with breathability. Triangular-tread rubber outsoles provide confident traction, and reinforced toe and heel counters plus a gusseted tongue block out debris—making these sneakers equally suited for short hikes, camping trips, or daily commutes.

Women's DualStride™ Armadillo FieldLite™ Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots

Designed with women in mind, these high-top boots deliver stability and comfort for multi-day hikes and rugged terrain. Weighing just 12.7 oz (size 6), the DualStride™ Armadillo FieldLite™ Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots combine trail-ready performance with all-day wearability. Built with 4-in-1 Rebound Technology, they provide step-in softness, sustained cushioning, and responsive shock absorption for energy return on every stride. A waterproof membrane keeps feet dry on muddy trails and stream crossings, while reinforced toe and heel, a gusseted tongue, and a rugged rubber outsole ensure protection, traction, and debris-free comfort. Crafted from durable leather, Oxford fabric, and supportive TPU, these boots are resilient, breathable, and versatile enough for outdoor adventures, multi-day hikes, or active city life.

Women's DualStride™ Armadillo FieldLite™ Waterproof Hiking Sneakers

Engineered for women who move seamlessly from trails to city streets, these ultra-lightweight sneakers deliver performance and style in every step. Weighing just 11.4 oz (size 6), the DualStride™ Armadillo FieldLite™ Waterproof Hiking Sneakers feature 4-in-1 Rebound Technology for step-in softness, sustained cushioning, and energy-returning shock absorption. A waterproof membrane keeps feet dry on muddy trails and rainy days, while a lugged rubber outsole ensures reliable traction. Reinforced toe and heel counters and a gusseted tongue provide protection and debris control, making these sleek, versatile sneakers perfect for hiking, travel, or everyday wear.

Designed for Modern Movement

The Armadillo FieldLite™ collection is structured around four contemporary lifestyles:

All-Weather Workers requiring durability, slip resistance, and stability

Urban Casual Hikers navigating mixed terrain

Commuter Urban Wanderers prioritizing lightweight comfort for long walking days

Health & Style Enthusiasts seeking performance footwear with polished design

The Armadillo FieldLite™ by NORTIV 8: lightweight, trail-ready, and engineered to perform wherever life takes you — from rugged trails to city streets.

Performance Within Reach

NORTIV 8 Armadillo FieldLite™ collection reinforces NORTIV 8's commitment to delivering high-performance outdoor footwear at accessible pricing. Advanced cushioning systems, waterproof technologies, and durable construction are offered without the premium-tier markup, making trail-grade performance attainable for every adventurer.

Availability

The NORTIV 8 Armadillo FieldLite™ collection is now available on Amazon, the official NORTIV 8 website, and at select retail stores.

About NORTIV 8

NORTIV 8 is a leading footwear brand delivering high-performance athletic, outdoor, and work shoes built for both everyday life and adventure. Blending rugged durability, innovative technology, and modern design, each style offers exceptional value and accessibility for adventurers, professionals, and explorers alike. Designed to perform on trails, job sites, and city streets, NORTIV 8 empowers every step with comfort, resilience, and confidence.

SOURCE NORTIV 8