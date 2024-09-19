Norton Transport Commits to Removing 2.5 Tons of Ocean Waste in Partnership with 4Ocean

FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norton Transport, a leader in driveaway transport services, today announced its commitment to remove 2.5 tons of waste from the world's oceans and rivers as part of a new partnership with 4Ocean. This initiative aligns with Norton's ongoing dedication to sustainability and reducing environmental impact, establishing the company as a "plastic-neutral" organization.

4Ocean, a global nonprofit focused on ocean cleanup, employs full-time crews and captains to recover plastic waste from oceans, rivers, and coastlines seven days a week. Since its founding in 2017, 4Ocean has recovered more than 38 million pounds of trash through partnerships with businesses like Norton Transport.

"As part of our broader environmental goals, partnering with 4Ocean allows us to contribute to the health of our planet's waterways actively," said Norton Transport CEO Michael Norton. "We're proud to participate in this effort and support an organization making a tangible difference."

Norton's contribution of 2.5 tons of waste removal is equivalent to the amount that would fill a 40-foot semi-truck trailer. This effort supports 4Ocean's ongoing recovery operations and its global mission to tackle plastic pollution.

By partnering with 4Ocean, Norton Transport reaffirms its commitment to sustainability, ensuring that its operations are not only efficient but also environmentally responsible.

For more information on Norton Transport, please visit our website at https://www.nortontransport.com.

SOURCE Norton Transport