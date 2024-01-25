Norton Transport Surpasses $100 Million Milestone, Announces Major Expansion in San Antonio

News provided by

Norton Transport

25 Jan, 2024, 09:08 ET

Record Growth and Strategic Investments Position Norton Transport for Continued Industry Leadership

FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norton Transport, a leader in the driveaway transport sector, proudly announces that it has surpassed the $100 million revenue mark, a testament to its remarkable growth trajectory and strategic expansion.

In a significant leap from its modest beginnings in 1999, Norton Transport has achieved a staggering $100+ million in revenue in 2023, averaging $426K every business day. The company is on pace to reach $120 million in 2024, with an ambitious goal of $150 million.

"This milestone is more than a number; it represents our commitment to excellence and the trust our clients place in us," said CEO Michael Norton. "We've grown from two internal employees in 2007 to 115 in 2024, and a driver fleet that has grown from 10 to 1,438; our growth is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and innovation."

In 2023 alone, Norton Transport achieved a new milestone in commercial vehicle delivery, with 80,650 units delivered, averaging 310 vehicles per business day. This equates to an approximate asset delivery value of over 12 billion dollars.

Further bolstering its growth, Norton Transport announces a multi-million-dollar strategic investment near San Antonio, Texas. This expansion includes a 30-acre terminal for staging commercial vehicles to be delivered across the US and Canada, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and capacity.

"As we continue to expand, our focus remains on providing unparalleled service and innovative solutions in commercial vehicle delivery," added Justin Scott, VP of Operations. "Our increased investment in the San Antonio region is just the beginning of our next chapter in redefining the driveaway industry."

Norton Transport, founded in 1999, is a premier provider of driveaway transport services. Known for its operational efficiency, safety, and customer satisfaction, Norton Transport has grown from a modest startup to an industry leader, setting benchmarks in the commercial vehicle transportation sector.

For more detailed information about Norton Transport's services, expansion plans, and its commitment to excellence in the driveaway transport sector, please visit our website at https://www.nortontransport.com.

SOURCE Norton Transport

