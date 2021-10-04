NortonLifeLock Advocates for Proactive Online Safety and Privacy Measures During Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2021

"As we block an average of 9 million cyber threats targeting consumers each day, Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a reminder for everyone to take a proactive role in protecting themselves and their families from cybercrime," said Kim Allman, head of corporate responsibility and government affairs for NortonLifeLock. "To empower consumers to take charge of their digital lives every day of the year, we're offering Cyber Safe resources and solutions that span device security, online privacy and identity theft protection."

As a proud sponsor, NortonLifeLock will take part in various speaking and panel events to promote awareness of digital safety, privacy and training during National Cyber Security Alliance events through the month of October. Darren Shou, head of technology at NortonLifeLock will participate in the following events and key sessions:

National Cyber Security Alliance Event – Cybersecuring America: Our Shared Responsibility

Registration information is available here.

Thursday, October 7, 2021, Virtual

12:45 – 1:25 p.m. ET – Panel and Q&A, The Industry Perspective

Elected officials, government leaders and industry executives come together to discuss the public and private sector approach vital to ensure that every part of our interconnected society is secure.

National Cyber Security Alliance and Nasdaq 2021 Cybersecurity Summit

Registration information and COVID-19 requirements for Summit attendees1 are available here.

Wednesday, October 27, 2021, New York, NY

10:00 – 10:45 a.m. ET – Media Briefing: Cybersecurity Crossroads

Leading cybersecurity experts will delve into the current cybersecurity landscape, and discuss how looking at cybersecurity as an intersection of information, technology and people can secure its future.

11:05 – 11:45 a.m. ET – Flipping the Switch: Prioritizing People in Cybersecurity

Experts discuss the industry's greatest asset: people. Participants will learn why developing a comprehensive internal training program can often be one of the most important defenses in an organization, as well as the best practices for implementing and measuring effective training and awareness programs.

11:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET – TED-Style Talk: Own and Control Your Privacy

Darren Shou will lead a luncheon discussion focused on best practices for consumers to maintain control over their privacy when using new and emerging tech devices that may try to invade it.

Additionally, to continue driving awareness and education, NortonLifeLock will share new Cyber Safety advice and resources throughout October aligned with the themes of each Cybersecurity Awareness Month week: Be Cyber Smart; Fight the Phish; Explore. Experience. Share; and Cybersecurity First, which will be available here.

The company will also host interactive discussions throughout the month, including:

The Cybersecurity Awareness Month Twitter Chat on Tuesday, October 5 at 2:00 p.m. ET , featuring practical steps everyone can take to better secure themselves and #BeCyberSmart.

at , featuring practical steps everyone can take to better secure themselves and #BeCyberSmart. Norton Gaming "Ask the Expert - Cybersecurity Awareness Month" Twitch Stream hosted by brand ambassador BigCheeseKIT and featuring Paige Hanson , chief of cyber safety education at NortonLifeLock, on Thursday, October 14 at 6:00 p.m. ET . Stream here live.

Opt-in to Cyber Safety and learn how NortonLifeLock can help you protect your connected devices, online privacy and identity at nortonlifelock.com.

For more information about Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2021 and how to participate in a wide variety of activities, visit staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/. You can also follow and use the official hashtag #BeCyberSmart on social media throughout the month.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer's trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we're transforming Cyber Safety at www.NortonLifeLock.com.

* No one can prevent all cybercrime or identity theft.

1 Nasdaq MarketSite is requiring all attendees to be fully vaccinated and submit a negative Rapid COVID-19 test result taken within the previous 48-hours of the event.

