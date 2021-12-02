NortonLifeLock Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on key performance indicators (KPIs) derived from CSR reports, sustainability reports, and corporate citizenship reports, as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked 11,000 U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

The final list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries. For more information and to see the entire list of winners, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2022.

