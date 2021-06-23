Nortridge Software Names Bret Davis as Chief Product Officer, Positioning the Company for Accelerated Growth

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nortridge Software today announced that Bret Davis will fill the newly created role of chief product officer, giving him the reigns to daily product decisions for the Nortridge Loan System. This move will allow CEO Greg Hindson to focus on growing the company and creating deeper relationships with current and prospective customers.

"I wrote the original Nortridge Loan System program, and for more than 30 years, I've stayed involved in the day-to-day product development," said Hindson. "I've worked with Bret here at Nortridge for more than 18 years, and I trust him to take charge of the product details so I can pivot my attention to other areas of the business to support our ongoing growth. Now there are two of us who know the product inside and out. Bret and I are both committed to making it the best product on the market."

Davis, who has been with Nortridge since 2003, will bring together the various perspectives of internal departments, including IT, development, sales, support and training, as well as the voice of the customer to strategically guide the future of the Nortridge Loan System (NLS). He'll continue to oversee the Nortridge Consulting team.

"I've spent nearly two decades working directly with customers on their implementations of NLS," said Davis. "The knowledge I've gained puts me in the perfect position to take Nortridge to the next level. I'm excited for this new opportunity to work side-by-side with Greg and the rest of the team to help Nortridge grow and better serve our customers' changing needs."

Since 2003, Davis has been mainly focused on coordinating all project tasks for implementation of the infrastructure, system configuration, data conversion, custom development, testing, training and rollout of NLS implementations. In 2012, Nortridge Consulting Services, a Nortridge subsidiary, was formed to address the growing need for consulting services. Bret served as managing partner.

Prior to Nortridge, Davis was a software engineer and engineering product manager at iMetrickus and a consultant for the eBusiness Group at PriceWaterhouseCoopers. He graduated high honors with a systems engineering degree from the University of Virginia.

