Norway Completes Its First Electric Aviation Test Project

STAVANGER, Norway, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Norway reached an important milestone last Wednesday, January 28 in its transition to low- and zero-emission aviation with the completion of its first electric aviation test project, conducted as an international test arena.

After roughly six months of operational testing, Bristow pilot Jeremy Degagne landed the BETA Technologies ALIA aircraft in Stavanger, bringing the project to a close and delivering valuable real-world experience in electric aircraft operations, infrastructure, and regulatory frameworks.

The BETA ALIA electric aircraft operated by Bristow flies over western Norway during the country’s first national electric aviation test project.

Safe introduction into a highly regulated system

The project has demonstrated how new aviation technologies can be introduced safely and gradually into a highly regulated environment, and how close cooperation among authorities, airports, operators, and technology providers is essential to a successful transition.

"As the national airport operator, Avinor has a clear responsibility to prepare our infrastructure for the next generation of aviation. Through this project, we have gained concrete experience that will guide how we develop airports and charging infrastructure and provide operators with a stronger basis for assessing the future commercial viability of routes based on new technologies. We will now build on these lessons in the next phase of our test and development projects," said Karianne Helland Strand, Executive Vice President for Sustainability and Infrastructure, Avinor.

Over a six-month period, the aircraft performed regular test flights on a cargo route between Stavanger and Bergen. Airports, air traffic control, and regulators gained hands-on experience with charging infrastructure, winter operations, new procedures, and future training needs.

For the Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority, being part of this first of a kind demonstration programme has been a rewarding experience on several levels.

"We have established a first version of a Regulatory Sandbox and are able to evaluate how the different safety regulations work in the context of this new technological concept. We are also maturing our safety methodology to be more fit for purpose for an innovation setting and can broaden our competency on these technologies in the process. Another significant result of the programme is how we are developing insights and knowledge in collaboration – building on a much-appreciated level of trust between professional partners", said Jan Petter Steinland, Director Strategic Analysis & Transformation.

Close and continuous dialogue with air traffic control was a key factor in the project's success. Feedback from controllers indicates the aircraft could be integrated into existing airspace with limited additional workload, reinforcing that innovation and safety can go hand in hand.

Valuable experience to support the next phase of development

"This project represents an important step toward the next generation of flight," said Dave Stepanek, Executive Vice President, Chief Transformation Officer, Bristow Group. "We're proud to contribute real-world operational and safety experience that supports the careful, responsible introduction of electric and sustainable aircraft. It's also a source of pride to work alongside our partners in Norway, where Bristow has a long-standing presence, as we help move these technologies from testing toward practical, real-world use. We've learned a great deal, and we look forward to sharing that insight."

The project has also highlighted key strategic needs for the next phase of electric aviation, including the development of robust charging solutions, winter-adapted infrastructure, and dedicated training for fire and rescue services related to batteries and alternative fuels.

"This project demonstrated exactly how electric aviation should be introduced with a planned, safe approach conducted in close partnership with regulators, operators, and airport authorities," said Simon Newitt, Head of Sales & Support, at BETA Technologies. "Norway's geography and regional connectivity needs make it uniquely well suited for electric aviation. Over six months of real-world operations, BETA was able to validate aircraft performance, charging infrastructure, procedures, and winter operations in one of the most demanding environments in aviation. The experience gained here directly informs how electric aircraft can be integrated into existing airspace and airport systems and scaled responsibly to enable commercial operations that deliver both lower cost and lower emissions."

The test project has been met with strong interest and optimism both in Norway and internationally. Together, the partners now bring valuable experience into the next phase of advanced air mobility development, where technology, regulation, infrastructure, and market potential must advance in parallel.

About the project and Norway as an international test arena

The electric aviation test project was carried out in cooperation between Bristow, BETA Technologies, Avinor, and CAA Norway. It is the first project conducted under Norway's international test arena, which was established by Avinor and CAA Norway in April 2024 to accelerate the introduction of new technologies in Norwegian aviation.

Facts

Number of flights: 126

Total distance flown: 8748 nautical miles (16201 km)

Kilowatt-hours charged: 12 MWh

About BETA Technologies, Inc.



BETA (NYSE: BETA) is an aerospace company designing, manufacturing and selling high-performance electric aircraft, advanced electric propulsion systems, components and charging systems to top operators worldwide. BETA has built and flown its family of ALIA aircraft, consisting of both conventional fixed-wing electric aircraft (the "ALIA CTOL") and electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft ("ALIA VTOL"), more than 100,000 nautical miles, including multiple trips across the United States. BETA is deploying a network of charging infrastructure to enable the growing industry with more than 50 sites online across the United States and Canada. BETA's intentional approach to developing the enabling technologies necessary to electrify aviation unlocks lucrative aftermarket revenue opportunity over the life of each aircraft. These highly scalable enabling technologies allow BETA to serve a customer base across cargo and logistics, defense, passenger and medical end markets and unlock cost-effective and safe missions. BETA was named the #1 company on TIME's list of the World's Top GreenTech Companies of 2025. Visit www.beta.team for more information about BETA and its products.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. Our aviation services include personnel transportation, search and rescue ("SAR"), medevac, fixed-wing transportation, unmanned systems and ad hoc helicopter services. Our business is comprised of three operating segments: Offshore Energy Services, Government Services and Other Services. Our energy customers charter our helicopters primarily to transport personnel to, from and between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations. Our government customers primarily outsource SAR activities whereby we operate specialized helicopters and provide highly trained personnel. Our other services include fixed-wing transportation services through a regional airline in Australia and dry-leasing aircraft to third-party operators in support of other industries and geographic markets.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, Ireland, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom and the United States.

About Avinor

Avinor is a wholly owned state limited company under the Norwegian Ministry of Transport and Communications and is responsible for 43 state-owned airports.

Avinor has taken a leading role in reducing climate gas emissions from the aviation industry, including the development of electric aircrafts and supplying sustainable jet-biojetfuel.

Avinor provides safe and efficient travels for around 50 million passengers annually, half of which travel to and from Oslo Airport.

Over 3000 employees are responsible for planning, developing and operating an efficient airport and air navigation service. Avinor is financed via airport charges and commercial sales. The air navigation services is organized as subsidiary wholly-owned by Avinor. Avinor's headquarter is in Oslo.

About CAA Norway

CAA Norway's main objective is to contribute to safe, societally beneficial, and sustainable aviation. As an aviation authority, CAA Norway, in collaboration with EASA, will contribute to regulatory facilitation and learning. The purpose is to enable safe testing and phasing in new technologies in an ecosystem. It will also enable the regulators to identify the need for regulatory changes and to ensure that approval and certification processes are well prepared and can be carried out efficiently.

CAA Norway's main office is in Bodø in the northern part of Norway.

