Norway Data Center Market by Investment to Reach USD 1,095 Million by 2026 - Arizton

Norway data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.22% during the period 2020−2026. Norway data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 29 existing data centers and 4 upcoming facilities spread across 9 cities including Oslo, Trondheim, and other cities.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

With a skilled and educated workforce, strong government support, low-cost power availability, and high renewable energy resources, Norway is the sixth best place in the world to build data centers according to the Data Centre Ranking 2020 by Investment Monitor. Oslo is the primary data center hub in Norway , hosting around 50% of the existing third-party data centers in the region, and adding over 35% of the existing power capacity in the country. Cities such as Halden, Kalberg, Trondheim, and Maloy are some other locations witnessing data center investment. In June 2021 , the Norwegian data center industry announced the establishment of Norsk Datasenterindustri (Norwegian Data Center Industry), an industry association to strengthen the data center industry in Norway , and includes data center operators, such as Digiplex and Green Mountain, as well as power companies such as Ringerikskraft and Statkraft. Cryptocurrency mining and high-performance computing (HPC) are major opportunities in the country. In 2020, the Norway Government reintroduced tax breaks for cryptocurrency data centers, with these facilities also receiving relaxation on energy consumption costs. The district heating concept is gaining traction in Norway owing to the phasing out of fossil fuel. For instance, Digiplex has a partnership with Fortum Oslo Varme to distribute waste heat from Digiplex's Oslo data center to heat apartments in Oslo .

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Norway

Facilities Covered (Existing): 29



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 04



Coverage: 9+ Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Norway

Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2026)



Retail Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 15 IT infrastructure providers, 3 construction service providers, 17 support infrastructure providers, and 7 data center investors

Norway Data Center Market – Segmentation

The increasing investment in data centers and the entry of global cloud service providers in the region are likely to emerge as the major factors for the growth of the IT infrastructure market. Mission-critical and high-performance server systems are likely to dominate the market owing to the increase in 5G deployment and IoT related technology.

Data centers in Norway use free cooling chillers, adiabatic dry coolers, and evaporative coolers to cool down IT infrastructure. Free cooling chillers that facilitate partial cooling using outside air are also preferred by several data centers. It is expected that most future investments will involve evaporative coolers, whereas the possibility of using an abundance of water resources is also high.

use free cooling chillers, adiabatic dry coolers, and evaporative coolers to cool down IT infrastructure. Free cooling chillers that facilitate partial cooling using outside air are also preferred by several data centers. It is expected that most future investments will involve evaporative coolers, whereas the possibility of using an abundance of water resources is also high. The market is dominated by greenfield construction development. It will also witness an increase in modular data center construction. The country is likely to witness an increase in modular data center investments in the upcoming years. Aurora Construction Consultancy, Data Center Technology, Mannvit and RED are some of the contractors and subcontractors operating in the market.

Market Segmentation by Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure



Electrical Infrastructure



Mechanical Infrastructure



General Construction

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Transfer Switches and Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Rack Cabinets



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chillers



Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers



Economizers & Evaporative Coolers



Other Cooling Units

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development



Installation and Commissioning Services



Building & Engineering Design



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Segments

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

Norway Data Center Market – Dynamics

The public cloud market in Norway by revenue ed to be around $1.9 billion in 2021 and is likely to reach around USD 5 billion in 2026. SaaS is the leading revenue generator in 2021, generating around 70% of the revenue. Desuvit, CyberIt, Intility, Bravo Group, Altoros, BTT Cloud, and EVRY are some of the local cloud companies in Norway. Global cloud providers such as IBM, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Azure have a presence in Norway. In September 2021, Microsoft announced the launch of three availability zones in its Norway East Azure Cloud region in Oslo. IBM has a cloud data center in Oslo and provides a range of cloud services running on IBM Cloud SoftLayer. In 2018, AWS deployed its Amazon CloudFront edge location in Oslo, cutting network latency for its customers in Norway. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a major contributor to the cloud adoption in Norway among public and private enterprises. Government agencies have adopted cloud-based services, wherein the state's confidential data is stored securely. Several sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, education, hospitality, government, and transport have migrated their resources to the cloud region. For instance, Moss Municipality has shifted some of its applications to Microsoft Azure.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Big Data and IoT Surge fueling Data Centers Demand

Abundance of Renewable Energy Sources & Free Cooling

Rise in Deployment of Submarine Cables

5G fueling Data Center Deployments

Norway Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

(Area and Power Capacity) Oslo



Trondheim



Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks



Cisco Systems



Dell Technologies



Hewlett Packard Enterprise



Huawei Technologies



Hitachi Vantara



IBM



Inspur



Juniper Networks



Lenovo



NEC Corporation



NetApp



ORACLE



Pure Storage



Super Micro Computer

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Designer Group



RED



YIT

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB



Alfa Laval



Bosch Security Systems



Caterpillar



Cummins



Delta Electronics



Eaton



FlaktGroup



HITEC- Power Protection



KOHLER-SDMO



Piller Power Systems



Rittal



Schneider Electric



STULZ



Socomec



Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

AQ Compute



Bulk Infrastructure



DigiPlex designs



Green Mountain



Green Edge Compute



Nordkraft



STORESPEED

