For these young boxers, these accomplishments are even more profound as the Norwayne Boxing Gym is not your typical gym. The Norwayne Boxing Gym was established to help at-risk youth not only in learning the sweet science of pugilism, but to help them advance as well-rounded young adults through a mentoring program, on-site tutoring, a computer lab, and lessons in giving back as they must participate in community service to help make their neighborhood a better place.

Head Trainer Erskine Wade says, "We are trying to make the champions of tomorrow, both in and out of the ring by giving them opportunities they otherwise wouldn't have."

The Norwayne neighborhood holds historical significance as it served as what was to be temporary housing for the workers building the Liberator Bomber at a nearby plant for the World War II effort. However, the neighborhood still exists today and faces many of the same social ills as nearby Detroit.

Gym Founder Jeff Styers says, "These are some remarkable kids. For them to endure hardship, be open to pushing themselves both in and out of the ring, and have the resiliency to perform at this high level, it's truly amazing and proves that the work we are doing here is working!"

The four boxers who are now proud to call themselves Golden Gloves Champions are D'Monte Scott, Michael Turner, Ryan Reed and Carlos Barden.

Contact: Kelly Chidester

kellyc@arrowstrategies.com

(248) 502-2526

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norwayne-boxing-team-announces-four-golden-gloves-champions-300630529.html

SOURCE Norwayne Boxing Gym