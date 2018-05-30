Norwegian Bliss Makes History As The Largest Ship Christened In Seattle

SEATTLE, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a month-long show-stopping tour around the United States including previews in New York, Miami and Los Angeles, Norwegian Cruise Line's highly-anticipated ship, Norwegian Bliss, was officially christened today in her summer home of Seattle. Following a preview sailing from May 30 – June 2, Norwegian Bliss, the third ship in the most successful class in the line's history, will commence her inaugural summer season with cruises to Alaska including calls in Ketchikan, Skagway, Juneau and Victoria, British Colombia beginning June 2. She will join Norwegian Jewel and Norwegian Pearl as the youngest fleet ever to cruise to Alaska.

Norwegian Bliss was welcomed to her summer home with a sky-high water-canon salute by the Seattle Fire Department, as she cruised into Port of Seattle. The recently renovated and expanded Bell Street Cruise Terminal at Pier 66, a public-private investment between Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and the Port of Seattle, received the 168,000-gross-ton ship with a capacity of 4,004, double occupancy, early this morning. The enhanced terminal features three times the square footage, increasing the usage capacity by 300 percent, a dedicated lounge for suite guests and more guest-facing elements providing a seamless, comfortable and stylish ship-to-shore experience.

"Norwegian Cruise Line has been cruising out of the Port of Seattle for eighteen years, and the public-private investment that made the enhancement of Bell Street Cruise Terminal at Pier 66 possible, demonstrates the commitment we have to the city of Seattle," said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. "This month, Norwegian celebrates twenty-four years of cruising to Alaska, and with Norwegian Bliss joining our Alaska fleet we will have the largest capacity in our history, offering guests more options to experience the majesty of that destination."

The Norwegian Bliss arrives at Bell Street Pier Cruise Terminal on it's maiden voyage to Seattle, 30 May 2018. Norwegian Bliss is the largest cruise vessel on the west coast and was built especially for the Alaska cruise market.

"The Port of Seattle is thrilled to host the magnificent Norwegian Bliss and her passengers for many Alaska cruise seasons to come," said Port of Seattle Commission President Courtney Gregoire. "Cruise ships like Norwegian Bliss meet our objectives of increasing economic opportunity in our region while constantly raising the bar on environmental sustainability. We thank Norwegian for their eighteen years of partnership with the Port of Seattle, and look forward to many more to come."

The christening ceremony took place on board the ship, for another Norwegian first. The meticulously orchestrated event was a testament to the company's commitment to entertainment. Led by the godfather, Elvis Duran and The Morning Show crew, nearly 2,400 people witnessed the christening ceremony as it was broadcasted throughout the ship, making it an interactive experience for all on board. The main event took place in the 900-seat Bliss Theater with satellite activations in Q – the debuting Texas Smokehouse, the new 20,000-square-foot Observation Lounge offering 180-degree views, the Atrium and other venues throughout.

Frank Del Rio and Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, welcomed travel partners, investors and industry representatives on board Norwegian Bliss, and spoke to the beauty of the ship, the excitement of her incredible inaugural tour, the industry leading amenities and their gratitude to all those who ensure a memorable guest experience aboard Norwegian Bliss. Special guests included governor of Alaska Bill Walker and local officials from Seattle. Also in attendance was the internationally renowned marine life artist Wyland, whose larger-than-life mural adorns the hull of Norwegian Bliss, and stands as an inspiring reminder of the splendor of Alaska and the importance of preserving the world's oceans.

"As the largest ship to ever be christened in Seattle, Norwegian Bliss' ceremony was our most exciting one yet," said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "We thank the Emerald City for a very warm welcome and their partnership, and we are looking forward to continuing and strengthening our relationship with the Port of Seattle for years to come."

After the traditional blessings, honorary Godfather, Elvis Duran, officially christened Norwegian Bliss with the symbolic bottle break across the ship's hull, wishing a safe voyage to all guests and crew wherever in the world she may travel, and commencing an evening full of show-stopping surprises.

Norwegian Bliss will cruise seven-day voyages to Alaska from Seattle and then in October she will sail select voyages to the Mexican Riviera from Los Angeles. For her fall/winter season, she will sail to the Eastern Caribbean from Miami and in 2019; she will sail from New York City to the Bahamas and Florida, the Southern and Western Caribbean.

To learn more about Norwegian Bliss, please visit www.bliss.ncl.com. To book a cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line, contact a travel professional or call Norwegian at 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784), or visit www.ncl.com.

About Norwegian Bliss

Norwegian Bliss is the third ship in the line's Breakaway Plus class and the first cruise ship specifically designed with features and amenities for the ultimate Alaska cruising experience, including a 3,500-square-foot Observation Lounge offering 180-degree views. On board, guests will be able to experience the largest competitive race track at sea, a first for any North America-based cruise ship. The two-level electric-car race track sits at the top of deck 19, offering guests amazing views while twisting and turning at a speed of up to 30 miles per hour. Additional amenities include the open-air laser tag course, Aqua Park, with two multi-story waterslides, one of which extends over the edge of the ship and loops down to the deck below.

Culinary enthusiasts can savor new exclusive specialty dining and bar concepts such as the debuting Texas smokehouse – Q, the cruise line's first full-service Starbucks® store at sea, and Coco's – a chocolate and sweet treats shop. At The District Brew House, guests can enjoy a variety of craft cocktails and beers, including local Seattle favorites from Red Hook Brewery.

Norwegian Bliss features new programming that includes the Tony Award®-winning Broadway musical, Jersey Boys, The Cavern Club where guests can enjoy their favorite songs from The Beatles live with a talented cover band, and original productions that include a new theatrical cocktail hour experience, Happy Hour Prohibition – The Musical and ¡Havana! – an original musical theater show created and produced specifically for Norwegian Bliss. The creative group behind ¡HAVANA! include Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Warren Carlyle, Cuban-American design duo Isabel and Ruben Toledo and features original songs by Cuban-American, Grammy-winning singer – Albita.

A variety of accommodations include luxurious suites in The Haven by Norwegian®, studio staterooms for solo travelers with virtual ocean views, and plenty of connecting staterooms ideal for large groups and families. Two expansive observation lounges, one exclusively accessible for Haven guests, will offer cruisers uninterrupted views of the natural beauty of the sea and shore throughout their journeys.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is the innovator in cruise travel with a 51-year history of breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising. Most notably, Norwegian revolutionized the cruise industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal cruise vacation on their schedule with no set dining times, a variety of entertainment options and no formal dress codes. Today, Norwegian invites guests to enjoy a relaxed, resort-style cruise vacation on some of the newest and most contemporary ships at sea with a wide variety of accommodations options, including The Haven by Norwegian®, a luxury enclave with suites, private pool and dining, concierge service and personal butlers. Norwegian Cruise Line sails around the globe, offering guests the freedom and flexibility to explore the world on their own time and experience up to 27 dining options, award-winning entertainment, superior guest service and more across all of the brand's 16 ships.

Recently, the line was named "Europe's Leading Cruise Line" for the tenth consecutive year, "World's Leading Large Ship Cruise Line" for the sixth consecutive year, the "Caribbean's Leading Cruise Line" for the fifth consecutive year, as well as "World's Leading Cruise Line" and "North America's Leading Cruise Line" both for the second straight year by the World Travel Awards. Norwegian's next new build, the highly anticipated Norwegian Bliss, will be delivered in April 2018 featuring many firsts-at-sea for the global market including the largest race track at sea, award-winning Broadway entertainment, two observation lounges for guests to enjoy stunning ocean and glacier views and more. Norwegian will introduce an additional new "Breakaway Plus" Class cruise ship in 2019 and has four additional ships on order for delivery beginning in 2022, with an option to introduce two more ships in 2026 and 2027. For further information on Norwegian Cruise Line visit www.ncl.com; contact us in the U.S. and Canada at 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784); or follow us on the following social channels for the latest company news & exclusive content: Facebook, Instagram and Youtube: @NorwegianCruiseLine; Twitter and Snapchat: @CruiseNorwegian; and WeChat: @gonclcn. High resolution, downloadable images are available at www.ncl.com/media-center.

