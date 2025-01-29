Norwegian Cargo Selects WebCargo by Freightos for First Foray into Digital Air Cargo Booking Integration

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO), a leading vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for the international freight industry, announced today that Norwegian Cargo, the cargo division of Norwegian Air UK, in collaboration with the independent Dutch GSA Euro Cargo Aviation (ECA), has joined the world's biggest air cargo booking platform, WebCargo by Freightos.

This collaboration marks Norwegian Cargo's first digital booking platform integration, bringing real-time eBooking capabilities to freight forwarders and enhancing access to its extensive network which connects 40 European airports to Nordic countries, as well as intercontinental routes to key cities in North America, Asia, and the Caribbean.

The initial rollout will focus on major UK hubs, including London Gatwick (LGW), Manchester (MAN), and Edinburgh (EDI) and ensure seamless eBooking, enhanced visibility, and simplified operational processes for forwarders managing shipments within and beyond Europe.

"Bringing Norwegian Cargo onto WebCargo by Freightos highlights our commitment to providing freight forwarders with trusted air cargo capacity worldwide," said Zvi Schreiber, founder and CEO of Freightos. "The United Kingdom's rapid adoption of air cargo digitalization—evidenced by a 40% increase in booking volumes made in the UK in Q3 2024 compared to the same period last year—demonstrates the growing demand for streamlined, digital solutions. With Norwegian Cargo now available, WebCargo covers some 70% of global air cargo capacity, delivering even greater value to the 10,000+ freight forwarder offices using our platform."

"This marks a milestone for Norwegian Cargo as our first step into offering capacity on a digital booking platform, and we're thrilled to partner with air cargo leader WebCargo by Freightos to make it happen," said Louis J Elgar of Euro Cargo Aviation on behalf of Norwegian Cargo. "Choosing WebCargo, the leading digital air cargo platform, reflects our commitment to innovation and delivering greater value to our customers. This partnership will simplify the booking process and give freight forwarders seamless access to our extensive network which spans the Nordics, Europe, and beyond."

Freight forwarders can start booking Norwegian Cargo services today by registering for a free WebCargo account here.

About Freightos

Freightos® (NASDAQ: CRGO) is the leading vendor-neutral global freight booking platform. Airlines, ocean carriers, thousands of freight forwarders, and well over ten thousand importers and exporters connect on Freightos, making world trade faster, more efficient and more resilient.

The Freightos platform digitizes the trillion dollar international freight industry, supported by a suite of software solutions that span pricing, quoting, booking, shipment management, and payments for global businesses of all shapes and sizes. Products include the Freightos Marketplace, WebCargo, WebCargo for Airlines, 7LFreight by WebCargo, Shipsta by Freightos, and Clearit.

Freightos is a leading provider of real-time industry data via Freightos Terminal, which includes the world's leading spot pricing indexes, Freightos Air Index (FAX) for air cargo and Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) for container shipping.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319256/4496202/Freightos_Logo.jpg

Media Contact

Tali Aronsky

PR Lead, Freightos

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Anat Earon-Heilborn

[email protected]

SOURCE Freightos