NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE® ANNOUNCES BIGGEST SALE OF THE YEAR FOR BLACK FRIDAY: 50% OFF ALL CRUISES PLUS THE RETURN OF THE GUEST-FAVORITE FREE AT SEA™ PACKAGE

MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line® (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, today announced its highly anticipated best sale of the year for Black Friday, offering 50% off all cruises plus the guest-favorite Free at Sea™ package, back by popular demand.

Beginning today, Nov. 5, the limited-time Black Friday sale applies to all Norwegian itineraries and ships, including the all-new Norwegian Aqua™ and the soon-to-debut Norwegian Luna™ . Sailing to nearly 350 destinations around the world, guests can take advantage of this offer to book their next bucket-list trip to Alaska, Europe, the Caribbean, the Bahamas—including NCL's private island, Great Stirrup Cay—and more.

"With 50% off all cruises, now is the best time to plan your 2026 family vacation," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. "Norwegian's curated itineraries and shipboard experiences allow our guests to effortlessly reconnect with those who matter all while maximizing value to make the most of every moment."

Building on Norwegian's legacy of freedom and flexibility, NCL is bringing back one of its most popular promotions – Free at Sea™. The package, available for all sailings beginning today, offers guest-favorite amenities valuing over $2,000 in savings, including the most valuable beverage package at sea, Wi-Fi, dining experiences and shore excursion credits. Free at Sea™ is the most convenient way to sail and now, the package has been simplified to provide a more effortless and consistent offer to more guests.

For a standard seven-night sailing, the enhanced Free at Sea™ package includes: unlimited open bar including premium spirits, 20% off all bottles of champagne or wine, 150 minutes of high-speed internet, discounts off upgrades to the unlimited Wi-Fi package, three multi-course specialty dining meals for the first and second guest on the reservation and a $50 credit off each shore excursion for the first guest on the reservation. This improved Free at Sea™ package is tailored to deliver more value to a greater percentage of guests as an expanded number of them will receive additional Wi-Fi minutes, enjoy added savings on the unlimited beverage package, and more dining credits. Guests are only responsible for covering gratuities, making it an incredible value that far exceeds land-based offerings. On over 650 select NCL sailings, kids can also sail free, and with free airfare for the second guest, Free at Sea™ makes it easier than ever for families to travel together.

Offering something for everyone, Norwegian redefines family travel with an array of industry-exclusive experiences and exceptional value, making it a premiere choice for multi-generational cruising. Guests of all ages can enjoy a thoughtfully curated selection of onboard activities designed to appeal to every generation. From thrilling attractions like the world's first hybrid rollercoaster waterslide and the only racetracks at sea, to tranquil afternoons at the award-winning Mandara Spa – recognized by Cruise Critic as the "Best Spa at Sea" – NCL offers something for every type of traveler. Norwegian's world-class dining caters to a range of tastes, featuring a variety of culinary options including premium steakhouses, French bistros, hibachi-style venues, authentic Italian cuisine and more. Whether seeking adventure or relaxation, families will find that cruising with NCL delivers unforgettable moments at sea with the people who matter most. With Black Friday deals available now, it is the perfect time for families to start planning their 2026 summer vacations.

Island Hopping Through the Caribbean & Bahamas

In 2026, NCL will offer an expansive lineup of 18 ships sailing the Caribbean and Bahamas, including the all-new Norwegian Luna™. Debuting in Spring 2026, NCL's newest ship will feature many of the same renowned offerings of sister ship Norwegian Aqua including the Aqua Slidecoaster. With fun-in-the-sun itineraries ranging from convenient three-day getaways to 10-day voyages, guests have the flexibility to create their dream cruise vacation.

Guests can sail the Caribbean from nine convenient homeports including Miami, Port Canaveral, Jacksonville, and Tampa, Fla.; Galveston, Texas; New Orleans; New York City; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; and San Juan, Puerto Rico. These sailings feature calls to some of the region's most beautiful islands, such as St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; Willemstad, Curacao; Oranjestad, Aruba; George Town, Grand Cayman, and more across the Eastern Caribbean. Western Caribbean highlights include Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; and Harvest Caye , NCL's resort destination in Belize.

Many of Norwegian's Caribbean and Bahamas voyages include a visit to the Brand's exclusive private island destination, Great Stirrup Cay. The island is being enhanced to provide guests with more exciting experiences to "escape to the great life." Opening later this year, guests will be able to enjoy a new 1.4-acre pool area complete with swim-up bars and a dedicated kids splash zone, as well as an all-new Vibe Shore Club, the adults-only area featuring a chic ambiance and plenty of loungers and umbrellas. And, beginning Summer 2026, guests will be among the first to experience the debut of the Great Tides Waterpark featuring 19 thrilling water slides, cliff jumps and a dynamic river.

Majestic Sailings Across the Alaska Coastline

For travelers seeking to unplug and reconnect with the great outdoors, Norwegian's Alaska sailings offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Cruising remains the most immersive way to explore the region, granting access to remote corners of Alaska's natural beauty, such as Glacier Bay National Park, which is not accessible by road.

Next summer, NCL will sail three of the Company's largest ships– Norwegian Encore® , Norwegian Joy® and the recently renovated Norwegian Bliss® in the region. Guests can choose from week-long, nine-day and 10-day sailings departing conveniently from Seattle, Vancouver, British Columbia and Whittier, Alaska.

For an extended trip along the scenic Alaska coastline, Norwegian Joy will sail nine and 10- day voyages from Seattle, with visits to Sitka, Juneau, Skagway and Icy Strait Point, Alaska and more. For travelers craving a truly unique experience of two sought-after destinations, Norwegian Spirit® will sail 16-day Fire and Ice voyages between Honolulu and Vancouver, British Columbia with visits across Alaska and the Hawaiian Islands from mid-July through mid-September 2026.

Immersive Experiences Throughout Europe's Top Destinations

Norwegian sails from many of Europe's most iconic cities including Barcelona; Lisbon, Portugal; Rome; Athens; Copenhagen, Denmark and others. In 2026, Norwegian will have nine ships sailing across the Mediterranean, Greek Isles and North Europe regions, including Norwegian Viva® , one of the newest NCL ships.

These immersive European itineraries allow guests to explore multiple countries in a single voyage, with minimal sea days and extended port stays – often featuring over 10 hours in port – giving families the opportunity to be present, connect, and create lasting memories in culturally rich destinations.

For the latest holiday deals available through the end of the year, guests are encouraged to visit NCL.com .

For more information about the Company's award-winning fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784), or visitwww.ncl.com.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line® has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 59 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, the company continues to deliver curated, effortless experiences that cater to every type of traveler – from seasoned cruisers to families of every size. With award-winning entertainment, globally inspired dining and thoughtfully designed accommodations, including solo staterooms, Club Balcony Suites, and The Haven by Norwegian®, the brand's exclusive ship-within-a-ship concept, NCL ensures every guest enjoys a seamless and personalized journey. To further deliver guests with more value, the Company's signature Free at Sea™ package provides added benefits and inclusions such as unlimited open bar; specialty dining credits; high-speed Wi-Fi; shore excursions credits; and with select sailings guests can enjoy free airfareas well as third and fourth guests sail free. Its fleet of 20 contemporary ships sail to nearly 350 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Norwegian Cruise Line is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

