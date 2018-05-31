Norwegian Cruise Line Celebrates Norwegian Bliss With Show-Stopping Performances

SEATTLE, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Norwegian Cruise Line executed an industry-first event with the christening of Norwegian Bliss broadcasted throughout the ship's multiple venues to the over 2,500 guests in attendance. Following the official bottle-break led by Godfather Elvis Duran, guests were in awe as a bevy of stars performed in six different venues including the Bliss Theater where three-time Grammy® award-winning rock band and headliner, Train, sang fan-favorite songs including "Drops of Jupiter," "Calling All Angels," "Hey Soul Sister" and their new hit, "Call Me Sir."

The traditional bottle break at the christening of Norwegian Bliss in Seattle, Washington In celebration of Norwegian Bliss’ christening, skydivers descend over the ship in Seattle, Washington Nationally-acclaimed radio personality and godfather to Norwegian Bliss, Elvis Duran, launches the official bottle break. Three-time Grammy® award-winning rock band, Train, performs at Norwegian Bliss christening event on board in Seattle, Washington. Renowned marine life artist and conservationist, Wyland, in front of his hull art on Norwegian Bliss

The queen of disco, Gloria Gaynor, also performed to an electric crowd, where guests danced to some of her greatest hits including "I Will Survive."

Performances from local Seattle talent included rapper and music producer Sir Mix-a-Lot, b-boy crew Massive Monkees, and the Northwest Tap Connection, a youth program with a mission to provide quality dance and job opportunities to under-served communities. Also in the talent lineup was rapper Tone Loc, Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth, violin duo Sons of Mystro, the Molly Callinan Band and Wally Palmar of the Romantics.

On board talent also participated in the day's events with performances by the Jersey Boys, ¡HAVANA! and the Beatles cover band, with each venue hosted by Norwegian cruise directors and members of Elvis Duran and The Morning Show.

"What an extraordinary day it has been," said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "To have Elvis, Train, Gloria Gaynor, Sir Mix-a-Lot and local talent from Seattle help celebrate the christening of Norwegian Bliss, demonstrates our commitment to entertainment and unrivaled guest experiences."

Earlier in the day Norwegian's senior director of guest experiences and innovation, Simon Murray, and Tom Norwalk, president and chief executive officer of Visit Seattle, hosted an intimate event on one of the top decks honoring the continued partnership between Norwegian Cruise Line and the Port of Seattle. After a performance by Northwest Tap Connection, two skydivers descended over Norwegian Bliss bearing banners – "#NorwegianBliss" and "Norwegian Bliss." Shortly after, Andy Stuart dropped in for a surprise appearance to present the local group with a donation of $10,000, representing the company's continued support for the city and its community.

Norwegian Bliss will cruise seven-day voyages to Alaska from Seattle beginning June 2 and then in October she will sail select voyages to the Mexican Riviera from Los Angeles. For her fall/winter season, she will sail to the Eastern Caribbean from Miami and in 2019; she will sail from New York City to the Bahamas and Florida, the Southern and Western Caribbean.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is the innovator in cruise travel with a 51-year history of breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising. Most notably, Norwegian revolutionized the cruise industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal cruise vacation on their schedule with no set dining times, a variety of entertainment options and no formal dress codes. Today, Norwegian invites guests to enjoy a relaxed, resort-style cruise vacation on some of the newest and most contemporary ships at sea with a wide variety of accommodations options, including The Haven by Norwegian®, a luxury enclave with suites, private pool and dining, concierge service and personal butlers. Norwegian Cruise Line sails around the globe, offering guests an array of dining and award-winning entertainment that rival offerings on land, and superior guest service across all of the brand's 16 ships.

Recently, named "Europe's Leading Cruise Line" for the tenth consecutive year, "World's Leading Large Ship Cruise Line" for the sixth consecutive year, the "Caribbean's Leading Cruise Line" for the fifth consecutive year, as well as "World's Leading Cruise Line" and "North America's Leading Cruise Line" both for the second straight year by the World Travel Awards. Norwegian will introduce an additional "Breakaway Plus" Class cruise ship in 2019 with four additional ships on order for delivery beginning in 2022, with an option to introduce two more ships in 2026 and 2027.

For further information on Norwegian Cruise Line visit www.ncl.com; contact us in the U.S. and Canada at 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784); or follow us on the following social channels for the latest company news & exclusive content: Facebook, Instagram and Youtube: @NorwegianCruiseLine; Twitter and Snapchat: @CruiseNorwegian; and WeChat: @gonclcn. High resolution, downloadable images are available at www.ncl.com/media-center.

