Norwegian Cruise Line Donates New Billion-Dollar Ship To Boys & Girls Clubs Of Miami-Dade

MIAMI, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At a festive, kid-friendly event held today at Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade's Hank Kline Club, longtime supporter Norwegian Cruise Line announced that it will donate its yet-to-launch billion-dollar ship, Norwegian Encore, for the non-profit organization's 13th annual "Wild About Kids" Gala.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade kids at today’s Norwegian Cruise Line event. The cruise line announced that it would donate its yet-to-launch billion-dollar ship for the non-profit’s annual “Wild About Kids” gala. Norwegian Cruise Line President and CEO Andy Stuart and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez take a spin in Norwegian's signature go-karts at today’s Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade event. The soon-to-debut Norwegian Encore

Taking place on November 16–17, 2019, the overnight affair will include access to Norwegian Cruise Line's signature attractions such as the Speedway, its two-level go-kart race track; the Galaxy Pavilion, its more than 10,000-square-foot indoor virtual reality complex; and its open-air laser tag arena, designed as the resurrected lost city of Atlantis. Attendees will also enjoy a variety of first-rate entertainment including a performance of "Kinky Boots," the Tony Award®-winning musical, which will be the headlining act on Norwegian Encore.

Sponsorships above $50,000 will have access to Norwegian Encore's specialty restaurants including Cagney's Steakhouse, Food Republic, Le Bistro, Los Lobos, Ocean Blue, Q, Teppanyaki, American Diner and the recently announced Onda by Scarpetta. Sponsorships at $50,000 and below will have access to The Manhattan Room, Savor and Taste, the ship's complimentary dining rooms. All guests will enjoy open bar throughout the ship.

The "Wild About Kids" Gala is co-chaired by Norwegian Cruise Line President and CEO Andy Stuart and his wife Allison Stuart, both avid supporters of Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade. The goal of this year's event is to double the attendance of last year's gala and raise over $1.5 million. Every cent of the proceeds raised from sponsorship sales and cruise revenue from this monumental event will fund crucial Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade programs which help children realize their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.

"This year's 'Wild About Kids' Gala is the hottest ticket in town," said Andy Stuart. "Taking place on our brand new billion-dollar ship which sets sail on her first revenue cruise after this epic Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade fundraising celebration, the gala provides attendees access to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity while doing a world of good for thousands of local children. I implore both loyal and first-time Boys & Girls Club supporters to take part in this truly meaningful experience!"

Gala sponsorships and underwriting opportunities are now available. Sponsorships and tickets range from $1,750 to $100,000. For information about sponsorships and underwriting, visit https://bgcmia.org/wild-about-kids-gala/, or contact Rhia Hunter at 305-446-9910 ext. 30 or rhunter@bgcmia.org.

For event images and additional assets from Norwegian Cruise Line and Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade, click here.

About the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade "Wild About Kids" Gala

Now in its thirteenth year, Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade "Wild About Kids" Gala is the single most important fundraising initiative the nonprofit organization hosts each year. This year, Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade celebrates 73 years of offering hope and a future to thousands of Miami's children. The "Wild About Kids" Gala chairs are Andy Stuart, member of Boys & Girls of Miami-Dade's Executive Board, and president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line; and his wife Allison Stuart. Olga Guilarte is the special event chair. Gala committee members are Jane Barrelier, Tom Bezold, Belinda Biggs, Liana de Mena, Stacy Donayre, Karen Dudley, Marisa Farrell-Arteaga, Lynda Gordon, Alicia Hawkins, Judy Kramer, Melissa Pallett-Vasquez, Jennifer Price, Gabriela Rachadell de Delgado, Eris Thomas and Durée Ross.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade

Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade has been serving youth in the community since 1940. What once was a single building and site for boys has grown to five Clubs serving thousands of boys and girls year-round, providing programs in the areas of character and leadership development, educational enhancement, career preparation, health and life skills, cultural arts and sports, fitness and recreation. Club staffing, initiatives, and programs are designed to inspire and enable young people and provide them with the resources to succeed and share in the American Dream. For more information, please visit www.bgcmia.org

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for over 52 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 16 contemporary ships sail to nearly 300 of some of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, mini-suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the media center and follow Norwegian Cruise line on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter and Snapchat @CruiseNorwegian.

