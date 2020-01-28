Norwegian Cruise Line Encourages Americans To Travel With Intention In Recognition Of National Plan For Vacation Day

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the U.S. Travel Association, more than 768 million vacation days went unused in 2019 and 55% of Americans didn't take all of their allotted time off.

"That is unfortunate! We can do better," says Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel.

The new Norwegian Encore sailing the Caribbean from Miami. Norwegian Cruise Line is encouraging vacationers to dedicate time in 2020 for meaningful travel.

The team at Norwegian Cruise Line believes that taking a vacation is essential to increased happiness, well-being and productivity, so the cruise line is encouraging travelers to be intentional with their vacation time by helping them plan for their ideal getaway on National Plan for Vacation Day, which takes place annually on the last Tuesday of January.

The company developed a fun and helpful quiz to inspire vacationers to commit to taking their well-deserved time away in 2020. The Travel with Intention survey was designed to match vacation goals such as relaxation, adventure and entertainment with incredible destinations around the world.

"Taking time off allows us to reconnect with the people and places that mean the most to us," said Sommer. "Travel encourages awareness and understanding, broadens our perspectives and promotes an overall sense of happiness. As we begin a brand-new year, we have a chance to intentionally plan those moments that ultimately mean the most to us."

To take the Travel with Intention quiz, visit www.ncl.com/travelwithintention.

Norwegian Cruise Line is recognized for providing guests with freedom and flexibility and a breadth of experiences across its 17-ship fleet. Guests can plan as little or as much as they want, and they have an opportunity to discover over 300 destinations around the world.

"Whether travelers are looking for a beach getaway, a historical immersion or an adventure in a far-off land, we hope they vacation with us," said Sommer. "There is an ease of travel with cruising that allows vacationers to relax, disconnect and experience a variety of destinations without the hassle of driving or flying from place-to-place or packing and unpacking."

For more information or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

For the Norwegian Cruise Line press kit, click here.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 53 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 17 contemporary ships sail to nearly 300 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, mini-suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the media center and follow Norwegian Cruise line on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter and Snapchat @CruiseNorwegian.

SOURCE Norwegian Cruise Line

Related Links

http://www.ncl.com

