Norwegian Cruise Line Launches Giving Joy Campaign to Reward Educators

-In Advance of Teacher Appreciation Week, Cruise Line Offers Chance at Free Cruises and $15,000

-Campaign Launched to Coincide with Norwegian Joy's Debut in the U.S.

MIAMI, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel with a 52-year history of breaking boundaries, today unveiled the Norwegian Cruise Line Giving Joy campaign, developed to recognize and reward educators in the U.S. and Canada.

In advance of Teacher Appreciation Week (May 6-10, 2019) and the North American debut of the cruise line's 15th ship, Norwegian Joy, the company is leveraging the ship's heartwarming name for a compelling campaign that acknowledges and celebrates the intersection of travel and education by honoring deserving teachers that are doing the most to bring joy to their students.

"Travel is a powerful means of education," said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "It brings people closer to each other and to diverse cultures around the world. It promotes awareness and understanding...it broadens perspectives. Through our Norwegian Cruise Line Giving Joy campaign, we celebrate the power of education and travel, and reward teachers who have taken responsibility for our future, our children, and who lean into that responsibility with all they've got."

Norwegian Cruise Line's Giving Joy campaign runs from March 12 to April 12, 2019. The company is asking for nominations of certified or accredited teachers in the U.S. and Canada who are inspiring joy in the classroom. The 15 teachers with the most votes will win a seven-day cruise for two. They will also be provided airfare and accommodations for an award ceremony taking place in Seattle on May 3, 2019, where they will have the chance to win $15,000 for their school.

To nominate a favorite teacher, to vote and for terms and conditions, please visit nclgivingjoy.com.

About Norwegian Joy

As the 15th ship within the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet, Norwegian Joy will make her U.S. debut in late April following an over $50 million renovation, bringing her amenities and experiences nearly identical to her sister ship, Norwegian Bliss. She will feature an extended go-kart track, enhanced gaming and virtual reality complex – Galaxy Pavilion – and new dining and bar venues. On May 4, 2019, in advance of Teacher Appreciation Week, she will embark on her first sailing of the season, offering seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle with calls to Ketchikan, Juneau, Icy Strait Point and Skagway, Alaska, and Victoria, B.C. Beginning in the fall, Norwegian Joy will offer itineraries to the Mexican Riviera from Los Angeles and Panama Canal from Los Angeles and Miami. She will cruise to the Caribbean from Miami beginning in 2020.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for over 52 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 16 contemporary ships sail to nearly 300 of some of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, mini-suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the media center and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter and Snapchat @CruiseNorwegian.

