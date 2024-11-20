NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE® NAMES AWARD-WINNING ACTOR, ERIC STONESTREET, AS GODFATHER TO ITS NEWEST SHIP, NORWEGIAN AQUA™

Eric Stonestreet is a beloved screen actor, best known for his work on the hit television show "Modern Family." His unforgettable portrayal of Cameron Tucker earned him two Primetime Emmy® Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Stonestreet has also appeared in films including "The Secret Life of Pets" and "Identity Thief," and has previously hosted Fox's reality competition series "Domino Masters." Currently, he can be seen in season two of The Santa Clauses, one of Disney+'s most-streamed original series.

As a charismatic and relatable celebrity figure, Stonestreet brings joy to audiences through his humor. Similarly, NCL brings joy to its guests with the variety of elevated experiences that empower guests to have their own best vacation with more of what they love across its 19-ship fleet and the 450 destinations it visits around the world.

"We are very excited to officially welcome Eric Stonestreet to the NCL team!" said David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line. "We had an amazing time with Eric on one of our ships, and also got to spend some time with his charming family after. Over the past couple of months, Eric has become a true friend of NCL. Eric's authenticity, wit, charm and genuine desire to bring happiness to the masses embodies the role of godfather for Norwegian Aqua, as well as who we are and what we stand for as a company. We are honored to have Eric as the godfather of Norwegian Aqua!"

Stonestreet will play a pivotal role in officially welcoming the beautiful new Norwegian Aqua to NCL's fleet as the ship's godfather. On April 13, 2025, in Miami, also known as the Cruise Capital of the World, Stonestreet will lead the time-honored tradition of christening the vessel by breaking a champagne bottle across its bow, a classic maritime custom performed by the ship's godparent. This act is meant to bring good fortune for the life of the vessel and all the passengers that may sail on her throughout her journeys.

"Traveling the world to meet new people and explore new places is something I love to do, and after recently experiencing what Norwegian has to offer, I can attest that Norwegian truly makes it easy to do more of what I enjoy while on vacation," said Eric Stonestreet, two-time Emmy® Award-winning actor. "I am honored to be named the godfather of Norwegian Aqua and to play my part in the journey of bringing this new ship to life. I am blown away by what's in store for Norwegian Aqua and I cannot wait to take a ride on the Aqua Slidecoaster, indulge in some red curry at the all-new Sukhothai and most importantly create lifelong memories with my own family while on board this innovative new ship."

After completing her christening voyage, Norwegian Aqua will depart on seven-day itineraries from one of the most popular cruise ports, Port Canaveral, Fla. beginning April 26, 2025. These fun-in-sun Caribbean voyages include calls to the beautiful island destinations of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL's private island in the Bahamas which will feature a brand-new pier in late 2025. Following the ship's first cruise season, Norwegian Aqua will offer five and seven-day voyages to Bermuda from New York City from August 2025 through October 2025, and from May 2026 to October 2026. Norwegian Aqua will return to Miami to sail five and seven-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries from October 2025 through April 2026 and from November 2026 to March 2027.

As the first ship in NCL's Prima Plus Class, Norwegian Aqua will boast even more elevated amenities and experiences, including the Aqua Slidecoaster, a first-of-its-kind hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide that will become the longest and fastest slide at sea. The ship will also feature a new high-tech digital sports complex, the Glow Court, brilliantly engineered for immersive play as well as the Aqua Game Zone, a reimagined version of the Company's beloved Galaxy Pavilion and arcade offerings. Additionally, Norwegian Aqua is home to NCL's first-ever Three-Bedroom Duplex suites within The Haven by Norwegian® , the Brand's premium keycard-access-only-complex, with an expansive, dedicated sundeck; a serene infinity pool overlooking the ship's stern; a private lounge and bar pouring rare spirits and vintages; and sweeping sea views available from every public space. Guests will also be able to indulge in a variety of bars and restaurants including the new upscale Thai specialty restaurant, Sukhothai; the plant-based eatery in Indulge Food Hall, Planterie; and the contemporary wine lounge, Swirl Wine Bar.

ERIC STONESTREET

Eric Stonestreet most notably starred as Cameron Tucker on ABC's comedy series, "Modern Family," a role in which he earned two Emmy Awards in the "Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series" category, in 2010 and 2012. Stonestreet also garnered a 2011 Emmy Nomination, Golden Globe Nominations in 2011, 2012 and 2013, Screen Actors Guild Nominations in 2012, 2013 and 2015, and a TCA Award nomination for his portrayal.

Eric is known for his screen roles in the feature films "Almost Famous," "Bad Teacher," and "Identity Thief." He has also lent his voice to the animated film "The Secret Life of Pets" as well as its sequel. Other on-screen work includes HBO's "Confirmation" alongside Kerry Washington, Jeffrey Wright, and Jennifer Hudson. Currently, Eric can be seen in season 2 of "The Santa Clauses," one of Disney+'s most-streamed original series, in the lead antagonist role of 'Magnus Antas (aka the Mad Santa) who reigned during the 14th century and is now returning to try and take down Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) and reclaim the North Pole. He also starred as 'Ian Osofsky' for a couple of episodes on the critically acclaimed NBC Comedy Series American Auto.

Prior to American Auto, Stonestreet was the host of Fox's reality competition series "Domino Masters," alongside celebrity judges Danica McKellar, Vernon Davis, and Steven Price. The series premiered on Fox, March 9th, 2022, and featured teams of Domino enthusiasts facing off in a domino toppling and chain reaction tournament.

