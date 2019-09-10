Norwegian Cruise Line Names Kelly Clarkson Godmother To Its Newest Ship, Norwegian Encore

MIAMI, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel, announced today on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that GRAMMY Award-winning artist and superstar Kelly Clarkson will serve as the godmother to its newest ship, Norwegian Encore, debuting in Miami in November.

The cruise line's President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Stuart appeared on Clarkson's new nationally syndicated daytime show produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution, to invite her to join the Norwegian Cruise Line family as godmother to Norwegian Encore.

NCL President and CEO Andy Stuart with Norwegian Encore Godmother Kelly Clarkson

As godmother, she will perform at the christening ceremony in Miami on Thursday, Nov. 21, as well as fulfill the longstanding maritime tradition of blessing and officially naming the beautiful Norwegian Encore.

"We knew we wanted someone who represents our core values," said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer. "Kelly is a role model who is passionate about family and community, as well as music and entertainment. These are our passions too! We are honored to have her join our family of godparents and look forward to celebrating Norwegian Encore's debut in Miami with her, this November."

To celebrate her new title as godmother to Norwegian Encore, Clarkson and Norwegian Cruise Line recognized and awarded 20 deserving music educators on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" with a seven-day cruise, showcasing the mutual appreciation for education and travel as a powerful tool that connects people and promotes awareness and understanding around the world.

"I am so honored to be named the godmother to Norwegian Encore, and to get to be a part of such a special ceremony to christen the new ship in Miami," said Kelly Clarkson. "I believe that surrounding yourself with the ones you love and taking time for them is important while having the most amazing and unforgettable vacation, which is what Norwegian Cruise Line stands for and provides for its guests."

Taking the brand's exclusive, stand-out attractions to the next level, Norwegian Encore will feature the world's longest race track at sea at 1,100 feet with four high-speed curves extending up to 13 feet over the side of the ship; the largest outdoor laser tag arena at nearly 10,000 square feet with the addition of augmented reality elements; and new immersive escape room and interactive theatre experiences in the 10,000-square-foot Galaxy Pavilion.

In addition to featuring many of the highly rated restaurants and lounges that have made the Breakaway Plus class one of the most innovative and successful in the company's history, Norwegian Encore will debut a new elevated Italian dining experience, Onda by Scarpetta, in collaboration with LDV Hospitality. The Tony Award®-winning musical, "Kinky Boots" will headline the world-class entertainment on board, with returning guest favorites "The Choir of Man," "Happy Hour Prohibition: The Musical" and the rocking Beatles cover band of The Cavern Club.

Launching this fall, Norwegian Encore will offer seven-day voyages to the Eastern Caribbean from Miami beginning Nov. 24, 2019; Bermuda, and Canada and New England itineraries from New York City beginning Apr. 22, 2020; voyages to the Western Caribbean from Miami beginning Dec. 12, 2020; and in the spring of 2021 will make her West Coast debut and sail to Alaska from Seattle.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for over 52 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 16 contemporary ships sail to nearly 300 of some of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, mini-suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the media center and follow Norwegian Cruise line on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter and Snapchat @CruiseNorwegian.

About Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson, who recently released her critically acclaimed Grammy nominated eighth studio album, "Meaning of Life," is among the most popular artists of this era with total worldwide sales of more than 25 million albums and 36 million singles. The Texas-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter first came to fame in 2002 as the winner of the inaugural season of "American Idol." Clarkson's debut single, "A Moment Like This," followed and quickly went to #1 on Billboard's Hot 100, ultimately ranking as the year's best-selling single in the U.S. Further, Clarkson is one of pop's top singles artists, with 18 singles boasting multi-platinum, platinum and gold certifications around the world, including such global favorites as "Miss Independent" and "Because of You." Clarkson has released eight studio albums (Thankful, Breakaway, My December, All I Ever Wanted, Stronger, Wrapped In Red, Piece By Piece, Meaning of Life), one greatest hits album, and two children's books (New York Times Top 10 best seller River Rose and the Magical Lullaby and the recent follow up River Rose and the Magical Christmas). She is the recipient of an array of awards including three GRAMMY Awards, four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards, two American Country Awards, and one Country Music Association Award. She is also the first artist to top each of Billboard's pop, adult contemporary, country and dance charts. 2019 has already seen Clarkson host the Billboard Music Awards for a second consecutive year, voice the character of Moxy in STXFilms' UglyDolls and reclaim her red chair for the 16th season of The Voice following back-to-back wins as coach last year on seasons 14 and 15. Clarkson also made her daytime debut with her very own talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" this September 2019 on NBC.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" airs in national syndication in 100% of the country. The program is produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution. To find out where to watch, visit Kellyclarksonshow.com.

