Norwegian Cruise Line Premieres New Docuseries Tonight with "Great Cruise Comeback" Episode

MIAMI, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel, today launches "EMBARK – The Series," a docuseries chronicling the brand's highly anticipated comeback as it prepares to return to service beginning July 25, 2021, with its first episode "Great Cruise Comeback" premiering tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

The first episode focuses on the ongoing measures for a healthy and safe return to sailing, including unscripted conversations with executive leaders including Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' President and CEO Frank Del Rio and President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Harry Sommer.

Viewers will have an exclusive look at the brand's preparations for its return to cruising, including technology designed to enhance the embarkation process, how the brand's shipboard crew and entertainers have been managing over the last year, and how this temporary pause has affected small businesses and valued partners, including Miami-based distillery Wynwood Brewing Company.

The nearly 30-minute episode will stream live at www.ncl.com/embark and on Facebook, with a live pre-show conversation and Q&A session featuring Sommer and NCL Executives and Team Members at 7:30 p.m. ET on April 15, 2021. The episode will be available on-demand the following day at www.ncl.com/embark.

"We are finally coming back!" said Sommer. "It's been an exciting time for us as we recently announced the redeployment of the first ships to set sail following a yearlong pause in our operations. We're looking forward to reconnecting with our guests, crew, team members and partners in person as well as through the EMBARK with NCL platform, which will showcase our return to cruise journey through the people of NCL."

The journey to EMBARK with NCL begins at www.ncl.com/embark.

