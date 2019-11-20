Norwegian Cruise Line Selects RateGain to Lead the Market With Comprehensive Price Intelligence

MIAMI, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RateGain, the #1 SaaS player in travel and hospitality, today announced that Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL),a pioneer in cruise line innovation for more than five decades had selected RateGain to deliver comprehensive competitive price intelligence to deliver on their pricing strategy and gain market share.

Norwegian Cruise Line would get accurate and tailored competitive price intelligence using RateGain's dedicated product for cruise lines to deliver the best rates to NCL's loyal customers. These actionable insights would help the revenue management team validate their pricing strategy along with improved fleet management and utilization.

"Our RateGain partnership has enabled us to capture, cleanse, and organize global cruise industry competitor price intelligence used by our analytical models within just a few months. While I have seen several vendors come and go in this space in recent years, RateGain remains engaged across multiple, diverse industries, which informs the continuous innovation in extraction technology, and the delivery of quality at scale that my organization expects," commented Mitchell Peacock, Vice President, Enterprise Analytics and Data Strategy, Norwegian Cruise Line.

RateGain is the only provider of competitive price intelligence across six parameters which is trusted by the leading cruise liners of the world, tracking rates for more than 50% of the ships in the world.

Commenting on the partnership, Apurva Chamaria, Chief Revenue Officer, RateGain, said, "The Cruise Industry has grown by over 76% in the last ten years and will add US $ 12 billion in revenue by 2020.The key focus for the industry is to capture this new demand by offering the best rates. We are excited that Norwegian Cruise Line selected RateGain as a partner in their effort to modernize their revenue management practice and unlock new revenue every day."

About Norwegian Cruise Line:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 26 ships with approximately 54,400 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 450 destinations worldwide. The Company will introduce eleven additional ships through 2027.

About RateGain:

RateGain is the #1 provider of SaaS products, which help travel, and hospitality companies make more revenue every day. RateGain offers products, which help with rate intelligence, cognitive revenue management,smart e-distribution,and brand engagement.For more information, visit www.rategain.com

