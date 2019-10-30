MIAMI, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel, today took delivery of its newest ship, Norwegian Encore, in Bremerhaven, Germany.

This highly anticipated milestone begins a nearly month-long tour with preview events scheduled in Europe, New York and Miami, including the ship's naming ceremony on Nov. 21, 2019. In attendance were Norwegian Cruise Line and Meyer Werft executives.

Norwegian Cruise Line takes delivery of Norwegian Encore from Meyer Werft. (Tim Meyer, managing director of Meyer Werft and Andy Stuart, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line.) Norwegian Encore joins the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet. Norwegian Cruise Line takes delivery of Norwegian Encore from Meyer Werft in Bremerhaven, Germany. (From left to right: Yard Captain Wolfgang Thos of Meyer Werft; Captain Niklas Persson of Norwegian Encore; Tim Meyer, managing director of Meyer Werft; Andy Stuart, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line; and Harry Sommer, incoming president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line)

"Today we celebrate the delivery of our 17th ship and the close of our history-making Breakaway Plus class – a feat that was made possible through a special collaboration with our partners at Meyer Werft," said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "Our dedication to creating next-level offerings on board, will allow us to continue to deliver meaningful experiences for our guests, when Norwegian Encore arrives home to Miami."

The nearly 1,100-foot-long Norwegian Encore, with a gross tonnage of almost 170,000 and a guest capacity of nearly 4,000, will embark on her first preview cruise from Bremerhaven, Germany on Oct.31, arriving to Southampton, England on Nov. 2. During the two-day voyage, guests will enjoy the Company's newest offerings including the largest and most exciting race track in the industry, the new Onda by Scarpetta, enhanced Galaxy Pavilion and open-air laser tag attractions, and the at-sea debut of the Tony Award®-winning Kinky Boots.

"We're happy to deliver another world-class ship to Norwegian Cruise Line," said Tim Meyer, managing director of Meyer Werft. "We are extremely proud of our partnership of over 16 years and honored to have been part of Norwegian Cruise Line's most successful class of ships. We are confident that Norwegian Encore will continue the Company's legacy of exceeding the expectations of its guests."

On Nov. 2, Norwegian Encore will commence her transatlantic voyage to the U.S., arriving to New York on Nov. 10 with a two-day preview scheduled from Nov. 11 to 13. She will then voyage to Miami for a series of events, concluding with the christening ceremony and celebration on Nov. 21, which includes a live performance by Norwegian Encore's godmother and Grammy Award-winning singer and television host Kelly Clarkson.

Taking the brand's exclusive, stand-out attractions to the next level, Norwegian Encore will feature the world's longest race track at sea at 1,100 feet with four high-speed curves extending up to 13 feet over the side of the ship; the largest outdoor laser tag arena at nearly 10,000 square feet with the addition of augmented reality elements; and new immersive escape room and interactive theatre experiences in the 10,000-square-foot Galaxy Pavilion.

In addition to featuring many of the highly rated restaurants and lounges that have made the Breakaway Plus class one of the most innovative and successful in the Company's history, Norwegian Encore will debut a new elevated Italian dining experience, Onda by Scarpetta, in collaboration with LDV Hospitality. The Tony Award®-winning musical, "Kinky Boots" will headline the world-class entertainment on board, with returning guest favorites "The Choir of Man," "Happy Hour Prohibition: The Musical" and the rocking Beatles cover band of The Cavern Club.

As part of a recent partnership with JUST Goods, Inc., Norwegian Encore will be the first ship in the Company to be plastic bottle free when she debuts. By Jan. 1, 2020 Norwegian Cruise Line will be the first major cruise line to eliminate plastic bottles across its entire fleet, a significant effort towards providing guests with more sustainable options at sea.

Launching this fall, Norwegian Encore will offer seven-day voyages to the Eastern Caribbean from Miami beginning Nov. 24, 2019; Bermuda, and Canada and New England itineraries from New York City beginning Apr. 22, 2020; and voyages to the Western Caribbean from Miami beginning Dec. 12, 2020. In the spring of 2021, she will make her West Coast debut and sail to Alaska from Seattle.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for over 52 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 17 contemporary ships sail to nearly 300 of some of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, mini-suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the media center and follow Norwegian Cruise line on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter and Snapchat @CruiseNorwegian.

About Meyer Werft

Founded in 1795, Papenburg-based MEYER WERFT has been managed by the sixth and seventh generation of the Meyer family. This well-established company has approximately 3,300 employees. MEYER WERFT's extensive production program covers a wide range of ship types, from cruise ships, gas tankers, to car and passenger ferries. In order to stay successful in worldwide competition, production technology has been continuously improved and extended. Today, MEYER WERFT has the most modern production premises in the shipbuilding industry. For more information, go to www.meyerwerft.com.

