Norwegian Cruise Line to Launch Docuseries Detailing Return to Cruise Journey

The first of five episodes will premiere on April 15, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET at www.ncl.com/embark.

EMBARK – The Series is part of the Company's 'EMBARK with NCL' editorial content platform which will deliver rich content through:

EMBARK – The Series : Debuting on April 15, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET with its first episode, "Great Cruise Comeback," the new docuseries chronicles the relaunch of the brand's 17-ship fleet. The episode focuses on the ongoing measures for a healthy and safe return to sailing, including unscripted conversations with executive leaders including Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' President and CEO Frank Del Rio and President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Harry Sommer.



The first episode provides an exclusive look at the brand's preparations for its return to service, including technology designed to enhance the embarkation process, how the brand's shipboard crew and entertainers have been managing over the last year, and how this temporary pause has affected small businesses and valued partners, including Miami -based distillery Wynwood Brewing Company.



The nearly 30-minute episode will stream live at www.ncl.com/embark and on Facebook, with a live pre-show conversation and Q&A session featuring Sommer and NCL Executives and Team Members at 7:30 p.m. ET on April 15, 2021 .





EMBARK Stories: Depicting authentic, vignette-style reflections from the faces and voices of the brand, including global crew, executives, partners and guests, EMBARK Stories bring the brand's greatest strength – its people – right to viewers.

"We are finally coming back!" said Sommer. "Yesterday was a very big day for us as we announced the redeployment of the first ships to set sail following a yearlong pause in our operations. We're looking forward to reconnecting with our guests, crew, employees and partners in person as well as through the EMBARK with NCL platform, which will showcase our return to cruise journey through the people of NCL."

The Company engaged the Emmy Award-winning production team at VIVA Creative to produce the platform content, adhering to strict COVID protocols in place at the time of filming to capture timely conversations and behind-the-scenes footage. Where travel restrictions exist, local film crews were engaged, and virtual interviews conducted.

"While the idea for EMBARK with NCL was born from the need to engage with our extended NCL family of guests, partners and team members during this pandemic, the platform will not only allow us to share our journey leading up to the redeployment of our fleet this summer, but it will enable us to directly share news of future products, offerings and innovations," said Norwegian Cruise Line Vice President of Communication and Events Christine Da Silva.

The journey to EMBARK with NCL begins at www.ncl.com/embark.

