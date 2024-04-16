NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE UNVEILS ALL-NEW CULINARY EXPERIENCES TO DEBUT ABOARD NORWEGIAN AQUA

- Company to Open Its First Upscale Thai Restaurant, 'Sukhothai'; Dedicated Plant-Based Venue, 'Planterie;' and New 'Swirl Wine Bar' -

MIAMI, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, today revealed fresh, new culinary and beverage experiences debuting aboard Norwegian Aqua, the Company's next evolution new build and first vessel of the expanded Prima Plus Class, setting sail in April 2025.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https ://www.multivu.com/players/English/9239151-norwegian-cruise-line-ncl-unveils-enhanced-epicurean-experiences-aboard-aqua/

Take a sneak peek into the elevated culinary and beverage experiences Norwegian Cruise Line will be serving up on board the all-new Norwegian Aqua, including Sukhothai, the company’s first-ever Thai specialty restaurant; Planterie, a complimentary plant-based eatery; and Swirl Wine Bar, a contemporary wine lounge. Setting sail April 2025, Norwegian Aqua will feature all-new specialty dining venue Sukhothai, NCL’s first-ever Thai restaurant, offering flavorful menu highlights such as Thai Cashew Chicken.

In line with the Company's commitment to delivering the ultimate vacation experience, Norwegian Aqua will boast three brand-new onboard offerings including Sukhothai, NCL's first-ever Thai specialty restaurant; Swirl Wine Bar, a new, upscale wine bar; and Planterie, the Brand's first dedicated eatery offering a full plant-based menu; in addition to returning guest favorites.

"Discovering new flavors and dining experiences is such a memorable part of any vacation, especially when you share it with those who matter most to you," said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. "Expanding on our award-winning food and beverage program, we're looking forward to bringing new concepts to life aboard Norwegian Aqua, while continuing to deliver on the variety of available offerings and value that NCL delivers."

Brand-New Culinary and Bar Experiences

Making its debut on the all-new Norwegian Aqua is Sukhothai, the Company's first-ever Thai specialty restaurant, featuring an eclectic menu with authentic, traditional offerings with creative, dynamic flavors. Guests can look forward to a new spin on traditional staples, such as Thai Cashew Chicken; Salt and Pepper Prawns; Thai Grilled Steak Salad; a variety of complementing curries and so much more. Décor imagined by the London-based SMC Design firm, the upscale dining venue will boast a harmonious blend of traditional and contemporary Thai design elements. When guests walk into Sukhothai on deck 17, they will be greeted with a warm, inviting atmosphere of bamboo and rice paper pendant lights; a striking geometric patterned floor; and colorful furniture transporting diners to the culturally rich country of Thailand.

At the returning guest-favorite Indulge Food Hall, a new eatery, Planterie, will offer plant-based bowls and other healthy options. Located on deck eight, Planterie's menu will include dishes such as the Southwest Bowl with smoked tempeh and the Mediterranean Goddess Bowl filled with delicious, spiced vegetables, tabbouleh and honey-roasted carrots. Offering indoor and outdoor seating, Indulge Food Hall will boast a brand-new design by New York-based firm, Rockwell Group, with 10 food stations drawing inspiration from international food marketplaces from around the world. Notable architectural features include deep wood accents; gold and metal furnishings; and warm yet colorful tones that flow seamlessly throughout the venue.

Also premiering aboard Norwegian Aqua is Swirl Wine Bar, a contemporary wine lounge that strikes the perfect balance between exclusivity and approachability for a unique, intimate experience tucked away on deck six between the popular Whiskey Bar and Hasuki, the hibachi-style restaurant. The hidden enclave will feature a comprehensive wine-by-the-glass menu, and an extensive list of rare and premium vintages. Designed by the Miami-based Studio DADO firm, the venue's architecture is inspired by the captivating beauty and curvature of the geologically stunning Antelope Canyon in Arizona, with warm color hues complemented by cascading horizontal lines and serene blue touches create a perfectly inviting and enchanting space for guests to unwind.

Elevated, Redesigned Venues

From new designs to expanded seating, the all-new Norwegian Aqua will feature enhanced restaurants and lounges previously debuted on the Prima Class. From the creative minds of Studio DADO, one of the ship's main complimentary dining rooms, the Commodore Room, will now feature a rustic yet luxurious design inspired by its sea-faring namesake. Paying homage to the imaginative narrative of the captain's room, the venue will transport guests to the past times of maritime sophistication with antique wood furnishings; leather banquettes; floors that mimic the lines of a pier; and incredible stone accents, all with a delicate, modern touch.

Metropolitan, NCL's modern Sail & Sustain cocktail bar, which won the 2024 Vibe Vista Award for "Best Beverage Program," will return aboard Norwegian Aqua and boast a distinct new design from other Prima Class vessels. Relocating from mid-ship to the aft of deck seven, the innovative bar will now feature a grand piano and a small entertainment space for guests to enjoy live music with their Sail & Sustain cocktails, biodynamic wines and sustainably produced liquors. Inspired by the art deco and mid-century modern areas of New York City, Studio DADO crafted an intimate enclave with dark hues, eye-catching motifs and fresh greenery offering an easy-going ambience for guests engaging in a nightly beverage.

Nama Sushi and Sashimi, which first debuted on Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, will now feature a fresh, lively design by Studio DADO aboard Norwegian Aqua. Introducing a new color palette, the space draws inspiration from the vibrant world of Manga art. Guests can expect a playful dining experience surrounded by bold colors of lime green and black.

Located on deck 17, Surfside Café will boast floor-to-ceiling windows, providing guests with scenic views as they enjoy an expansive and diverse buffet-style dining experience. Featuring a new design by London-based design firm, A.D. Associates, the three-meal a day venue will showcase warm colors, sunset tones and timeless color palettes. Next door, offering the same panoramic views as Surfside Café, the upscale, Mediterranean seafood dining venue of the Prima Class, Palomar, will feature an elevated design with natural materials, such as rope and wood accents complemented by pops of blue and dark purple shades.

Aboard Norwegian Aqua, Whiskey Bar will relocate to deck six near the brand-new Swirl Wine Bar, while Belvedere Bar will move to deck eight at the heart of the atrium, where guests can revel in night caps and nightly entertainment.

Penrose Bar and Waves Pool Bar will also feature new designs, and venues such as The Local Bar & Grill, NCL's 24-hour pub-style restaurant, Hasuki, a lively Japanese hibachi experience, and Cagney's, NCL's signature upscale American steakhouse, will be expanded to accommodate even more guests.

Returning Guest-Favorites

In addition to unveiling new food and beverage experiences and designs, guest-favorite restaurants will return to Norwegian Aqua such as Hudson's, the elevated, main complimentary dining room offering 270⁰ of scenic views; Le Bistro, the high-end French restaurant inspired by the Palace of Versailles; Los Lobos, the contemporary, authentic Mexican dining venue with outdoor seating; and Onda by Scarpetta, the upscale Italian restaurant, which also offers al fresco dining on Ocean Boulevard.

For a complete list of Norwegian Aqua's culinary and beverage offerings, click here.

With so many culinary options to choose from, NCL's Free at Sea program delivers guests more value with vacation enhancing benefits including specialty dining credits, unlimited beverage package, shore excursion credits, Wi-Fi minutes and more.

Set to be the 20th ship in the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet, Norwegian Aqua will feature industry-and-brand-first experiences including the world's first hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide, the Aqua Slidecoaster; the Glow Court, a digital sports complex with an interactive LED floor; and NCL's first-ever Three-Bedroom Duplex Haven Suites in the Brand's premium keycard-access-only-complex, The Haven by Norwegian®.

Beginning April 2025, Norwegian Aqua will sail seven-day Caribbean itineraries departing from Port Canaveral, Fla., featuring calls to the tropical island destinations of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL's private island in the Bahamas. Following the ship's Caribbean season, Norwegian Aqua will offer five and seven-day voyages to Bermuda from New York City from August 2025 through October 2025 and then cruise five and seven-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries from Miami, the "Cruise Capital of the World," beginning October 2025 through April 2026.

For more information about Norwegian Cruise Line's award-winning fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

For additional images of Norwegian Aqua, visit the press kit here.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 57 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 19 contemporary ships sail to 450 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, club balcony suites, and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Norwegian Cruise Line is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit.

SOURCE Norwegian Cruise Line