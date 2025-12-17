NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE® UNVEILS SUN-SOAKED WINTER 2027/28 DEPLOYMENT AND BRINGS BACK FREE AT SEA PLUS™ BY POPULAR DEMAND DELIVERING PREMIUM OFFERINGS

- New Season of Sailings Features Over 370 Voyages Across Nearly 50 Countries, Including Two Prima Class Ships in San Juan, Expanded Caribbean Adventures as well as Once-in-a-Lifetime Journeys in Asia, Australia and New Zealand –

- Beginning with Sailings Departing from Feb. 1, 2026, Guests Can Opt in for Free at Sea Plus™ for Additional Unlimited Perks on Starbucks®, Streaming Wi-Fi, Premium Drinks and More -

MIAMI, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 59-year history of breaking boundaries, today announced its highly anticipated winter 2027/28 deployment and the return of its guest-favorite Free at Sea Plus™ package offering more unlimited amenities, including premium beverages, streaming Wi-Fi, Starbucks® and more.

Norwegian Viva in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Spanning over 370 voyages, the new season of sailings promises sun-soaked escapes, culturally enriching adventures, and the ultimate freedom and flexibility to design a personalized vacation experience – onboard and ashore.

From September 2027 through April 2028, guests can choose from itineraries ranging from two to 22 days, calling at 144 unique destinations across 47 countries. With a strong focus on the Bahamas, the Caribbean, Bermuda, the Mexican Riviera, Asia, as well as Australia and New Zealand, this deployment offers unparalleled opportunities for discovery. Designed for deeper exploration, it features an average port time of 9.5 hours, 71 late departures across 31 unique ports and 70 overnight stays, giving travelers more time to immerse themselves in the culture and vibrancy of each destination.

"We're thrilled to unveil our new immersive winter season, giving travelers the ultimate freedom to create their own adventure. Whether it's an exotic Asia voyage, a quick Bahamas escape or a sun-soaked Caribbean getaway, our itineraries are designed for flexibility and choice," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. "With longer port stays, overnight calls, and our award-winning onboard experiences, guests can explore at their own pace and personalize every moment at ease. Plus, many of our Bahamas and Caribbean itineraries will visit our exclusive private island destination, Great Stirrup Cay, which will feature a new pier, an oversized heated pool, and the Great Tides Waterpark. And with the return of Free at Sea Plus, guests will enjoy even greater value and convenience, making it easier than ever to relax and focus on what truly matters – reconnecting with those who matter most."

San Juan, Puerto Rico to Welcome Two Award-Winning Prima Class Ships

For the first time in the cruise line's history, two of NCL's newest ships will homeport in San Juan, Puerto Rico offering week-long voyages to the Southern Caribbean with each ship offering a distinct itinerary. From Nov. 13, 2027 through April 22, 2028, Norwegian Prima® will feature Saturday turnarounds and seven-day itineraries calling to Road Town (Tortola), British Virgin Islands; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St. Lucia; Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis; and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Complementing her sister ship's itineraries, Norwegian Viva will operate Sunday turnarounds from Nov. 14, 2027 through Jan. 23, 2028, with more south-bound seven-day voyages, including calls in Aruba and Curaçao, delivering vibrant cultural encounters and sun-soaked escapes.

Florida Homeports Set the Stage for Diverse Bahamas, Caribbean and Panama Canal Voyages

With seven ships departing from homeports across Florida, guests can choose from a variety of itineraries sailing to the Bahamas, the Caribbean and the Panama Canal. Many of these itineraries include a stop at NCL's signature private destination in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay. The island will boast exciting upgrades and enhancements such as a new pier, an oversized heated swimming pool and Great Tides Waterpark, creating an elevated island experience that blends relaxation with adventure.

From Miami, the "Cruise Capital of the World", Norwegian Joy®, Norwegian Jewel® and Norwegian Luna™ offer everything from short Bahamas getaways to extended Caribbean and Panama Canal voyages. Norwegian Joy will feature three- and four-day Bahamas escapes between November 2027 and April 2028, while Norwegian Jewel presents a mix of 10- and 11-day voyages to the Southern Caribbean and Panama Canal from November 2027 through January 2028. Norwegian Luna delivers seven-day Eastern Caribbean sailings from October 2027 through April 2028 with Great Stirrup Cay included on every itinerary.

Departing from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Fla., Norwegian Aqua®, Norwegian Breakaway® and Norwegian Epic® provide even more options. Norwegian Aqua, one of NCL's newest ships, will operate seven-day Western Caribbean cruises departing every Sunday starting October 2027 until April 2028, visiting the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Mexico, and Great Stirrup Cay. Beginning November 2027 through March 2028, Norwegian Breakaway offers a mix of shorter four- and five-day Bahamas and Caribbean voyages, and Norwegian Epic sails seven-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries departing on Fridays.

On November 19, 2027, Norwegian Dawn® will return to Jacksonville, Fla., and kick off her second season from JAXPORT. Through April 2028, the ship will sail four- and five-day Bahamas itineraries calling to Freeport, Nassau as well as Great Stirrup Cay.

NCL Continues Year-Round Deployment from Philadelphia

After restarting cruise operations from the Port of Philadelphia in April 2026, NCL remains committed to the homeport with Norwegian Pearl® sailing an exceptional selection of five- to 12-day itineraries to Bermuda, the Bahamas, and the Eastern and Southern Caribbean from the SouthPort Marine Terminal Complex between October 2027 and April 2028. The ship's Bermuda voyages include overnight stays at the Royal Naval Dockyard, while its Bahamas sailings feature calls at Jacksonville and Port Canaveral (Orlando), Fla.; Grand Bahama Island, Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas. Eastern Caribbean itineraries include visits to Road Town (Tortola), British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. Longer, 11- and 12-day Southern Caribbean journeys will transport guests to stunning destinations such as Philipsburg, St. Maarteen; Bridgetown, Barbados; and St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda.

Norwegian Escape® and Norwegian Getaway® to Sail Western Caribbean Itineraries from Two Iconic Gulf Coast Cities

Between November 2027 and April 2028, two NCL ships will sail Western Caribbean voyages throughout the season, offering guests convenient departures from two iconic Gulf Coast cities. Norwegian Escape will homeport in Galveston, Texas, operating a full first season of seven-day itineraries departing every Saturday. Meanwhile, Norwegian Getaway will sail from New Orleans on Sundays, providing another flexible option for travelers. Both ships will visit some of the region's most sought-after destinations, including Cozumel, Mexico; Roatán (Islas de la Bahía), Honduras; and Harvest Caye, NCL's resort-style private destination off the Belizean coast, delivering a perfect blend of culture, adventure and relaxation.

Mexican Riviera Adventures from Los Angeles

Throughout the winter season, Norwegian Encore® will sail seven-day roundtrip Mexican Riviera voyages, visiting Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta. From October 2027 through April 2028, Norwegian Encore departs every Sunday from Los Angeles and will offer a plethora of activities catering to families, including a multi-level racetrack, Spice H2O adults-only lounge, and award-winning entertainment featuring live music and world-class shows.

Culturally Enriching Itineraries Across Japan and Southeast Asia

From October 2027 through April 2028, Norwegian Jade® will offer nine- to 14-day itineraries departing from homeports across the region, including Tokyo and Yokohama, Japan; Seoul (Incheon), South Korea; Hong Kong and Singapore, showcasing a new city nearly every day. With Japan ranking among the world's most sought-after destinations, guests can explore over 20 distinct ports including Okinawa, Hakodate, Kagoshima and Akita, plus enjoy an overnight stay in Kobe with enough time to visit Kyoto's temples and dive into Osaka's nightlife. Select itineraries also feature an overnight in Hong Kong, blending iconic harbour views and a vibrant culture for guests to explore. In addition, six Southeast Asia sailings between Singapore and Hong Kong will visit tropical gems such as Ko Samui, Thailand; Phu My (Ho Chi Minh City), Vietnam; Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia; and the pristine beaches of Coron and Puerto Princesa in the Philippines.

Norwegian Spirit® Brings Extended Voyages and Overnight Stays to Australia and New Zealand

Norwegian Spirit will mark its fifth consecutive season in Australia and New Zealand between December 2027 through April 2028, reinforcing NCL's dedication to the region. Homeporting in Sydney; Auckland, New Zealand; and Singapore, guests can choose from itineraries spanning eight to 21 days, including NCL's debut in Esperance and overnight stays in Fremantle, Melbourne and Adelaide, Australia for deeper cultural and culinary immersion. Redesigned with a refined, adult-focused atmosphere, Norwegian Spirit offers contemporary staterooms, elevated dining and world-class entertainment - perfect for couples and seasoned travelers seeking an upscale escape.

The Return of Free at Sea Plus Unlocks Premium Perks

Free at Sea Plus takes NCL's guest-favorite Free at Sea™ program to the next level, giving travelers even more ways to enjoy a seamless, stress-free cruise for just $49.99 per person per day. This enhanced offering includes unlimited Starbucks® beverages, unlimited streaming Wi-Fi, wine and champagne from NCL's signature collection, bottled water and 50% discount on any additional specialty dining cover charges. Moreover, by opting for Free at Sea Plus, guests can also indulge in unlimited open bar at Great Stirrup Cay, the cruise line's private island destination in the Bahamas. Combined with Free at Sea's existing inclusions — specialty dining, unlimited open bar onboard the ship, high-speed Wi-Fi powered by Starlink, and shore excursion credits — Free at Sea Plus means even fewer logistics to manage, total budget control and more time to relax. Starting tomorrow, Dec. 18, 2025, guests can add Free at Sea Plus to sailings departing from Feb. 1, 2026 forward by calling 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784).

For more information about the Company's award-winning 20-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

