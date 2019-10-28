Norwegian Spirit To Undergo Over $100 Million Revitalization

Norwegian Spirit will enter dry dock in Marseille, France on Jan. 2, 2020 for an over $100 million revitalization. As part of the nearly 40-day renovation, the ship will emerge featuring 14 new venues, additional staterooms and an expanded Mandara Spa. New complimentary dining venues will be introduced including an additional main dining room, Taste; the 24-hour eatery, The Local Bar and Grill; the all-day dining outlet, Garden Café; the Great Outdoors Bar; and Waves Pool Bar. Making their debut are Bliss Ultra Lounge and Spinnaker Lounge, which features the Humidor Cigar Lounge. Splash Academy, the children's waterpark, will be replaced with the adults-only retreat Spice H2O, a daytime lounge featuring two new hot tubs and a dedicated bar, which transforms into an after-hours entertainment venue. Mandara Spa will double in size to nearly 7,000 square feet and include a relaxation area with heated loungers, a new Jacuzzi room, a sauna, steam room and water therapy experience. The expansion of Pulse Fitness Center will allow guests to begin or maintain their fitness routine while at sea. The ship will also debut contemporary hull art.

In addition, the Company is announcing the introduction of Onda by Scarpetta on board Norwegian Spirit, joining the portfolio of critically acclaimed Scarpetta restaurants in New York City and the Hamptons, N.Y.; Miami; Las Vegas; Philadelphia; Newport, R.I.; London; and aboard Norwegian Encore debuting this November. The name Scarpetta is derived from the Italian expression, 'fare la Scarpetta,' which means to savor a meal to the last bite. Onda, or 'wave' in Italian, will adapt the same ethos and bring the charm and effortless elegance of its urbane Scarpetta sister to the sea. Reaffirming the Company's commitment to providing elevated dining experiences across the fleet, guests will enjoy the rich and bold flavors the modern Italian restaurant will be known for, including a selection of beautifully prepared seafood.



Drawing inspiration from the brand's most recent and highly successful newbuilds, the updated elements on board Norwegian Spirit will take the guest experience to the next level.

"As we continue to introduce new innovative ships to our fleet, with Norwegian Encore making her debut next month, we are committed to ensuring that the experiences our guests have come to enjoy are available on even our most storied ships," said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer Norwegian Cruise Line. "We are excited to reinvigorate Norwegian Spirit so that she continues to provide lasting memories for guests as they sail to some of the most exotic destinations around the world."

With extended itineraries of eight to 24 days calling to some of the most desired destinations across three continents – Asia, Africa and Europe - Norwegian Spirit will emerge from Marseille featuring more elevated and sophisticated offerings.

Norwegian Spirit will sail out of dry dock in February 2020 to offer some of the most sought-after itineraries around the world including 10 new ports of call. She will be the first in the Company's fleet to visit Bali (Celun Bawang), Jakarta and Surabaya, Indonesia; Beppu, Kumamoto, Nagoya and Tokyo, Japan; Taipei (Keelung) Taiwan; and Yangon, Myanmar. Following two, 20-day exotic expeditions exploring Greece, Israel, Egypt and Abu Dhabi from Rome (Civitavecchia); and Seychelles, Madagascar and South Africa from Dubai; she will offer a series of destination-rich voyages to Southeast Asia, China and Japan from Singapore; Hong Kong, China; and Tokyo and Yokohama, Japan through 2020.

For more information about Norwegian Cruise Line ships and their itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

For renderings and video of Norwegian Spirit's upcoming renovation, click here.

