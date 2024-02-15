Norwest Announces Promotions to Strengthen Global Leadership and Investment Teams

Ran Ding, Matthew De Dominicis, Nikhil Kookada, Ankit Prasad, Krish Kapadia and Jordan Leites Recognized for Outstanding Contributions to the Firm

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwest Venture Partners , a global venture capital and growth equity investment firm, today announced six promotions across its Leadership and Investment teams. These promotions will further bolster the firm's ability to partner with early-to late-stage companies across enterprise, consumer and healthcare sectors in the US, India and Israel.

"We are incredibly proud to recognize these exceptional individuals for their commitment and contributions to the success of the portfolio," said Jeff Crowe, Senior Managing Partner at Norwest. "Each promotion is reflective of the global mindset and collaborative spirit that are the cornerstones of our investment strategy and firm culture."

Ran Ding Promoted to General Partner and Co-Head of the Growth Equity Team

As General Partner and Co-Head of the Growth Equity team, Ran Ding will continue to play a critical role in driving the firm's growth equity investment practice alongside Managing Partner, Jon Kossow and General Partner, Sonya Brown. Since joining Norwest in 2011, Ran has been instrumental to the success of the firm's strategies in the software, compliance technology and data analytics investment sectors. During his tenure, Ran has helped generate numerous successful exits, including Avetta (partial recap by Welsh Carson), Cority (partial recap by Thoma Bravo), Envisage (acquired by Vector Solutions), Galvanize (acquired by Diligent), Infutor (acquired by Verisk) and YipitData (partial recap by Carlyle). Today, he is actively involved with leading companies such as AbsenceSoft, Banyan Software, Cority, Elite Business Ventures, GeoComply, SpryPoint, supplier.io, Velocity Global, Vector Solutions and YipitData.

Matthew De Dominicis Promoted to Administrative Partner and CFO

As Administrative Partner and CFO, Matthew De Dominicis will now oversee Norwest's HR, IT, Facilities and Data Science teams, in addition to his existing leadership of the firm's Finance, Tax and Operations functions globally. Since joining as Partner and CFO in 2016, Matthew has been a key player in the firm's fundraising efforts, in addition to building a world-class operations function at the firm and serving as a trusted advisor to finance leaders in the portfolio.

Promotions to Principal

Nikhil Kookada joined Norwest in 2018 and is a key leader of the India team who actively manages investments in 10 portfolio companies. As a seasoned investor, his domain expertise in financial services, fintech, insurance and B2B has led to investments in companies such as OfBusiness, Vastu Housing and Mintifi. He was also closely involved in the 2022 Initial Public Offering of Five Star Finance.

Ankit Prasad joined Norwest in 2018 and has established himself as an instrumental leader and versatile investor, operating across the firm's Venture and Growth Equity teams. He has helped spearhead the firm's deep work in consumer tech, SaaS, and logistics tech sectors, resulting in investments in companies such as XpressBees and Amagi. He is also closely involved in managing Norwest's investment in Swiggy.

Promotions to Vice President

Krish Kapadia , who joined Norwest in 2019, has made invaluable contributions to the firm's thesis-building efforts in the technology, consumer and manufacturing sectors. He helps manage the firm's investments in portfolio companies including Culinary Brands, Infinx and Sila.

Jordan Leites joined Norwest in 2020 and has helped drive the firm's fintech, AI, and application layer venture investments. He has been an integral member of multiple deal teams and works closely with several portfolio companies including Butter, Pequity and Xembly.

About Norwest Venture Partners

Norwest Venture Partners is a global venture and growth equity investment firm managing more than $12.5 billion in capital. Since its inception, Norwest has invested in more than 700 companies and currently partners with more than 230 companies in its venture and growth equity portfolio. The firm invests in early- to late-stage businesses across key sectors with a focus on enterprise, consumer and healthcare. The Norwest team offers a deep network of connections, extensive operating experience, and a wide range of impactful services to help CEOs and founders scale their businesses. Norwest has offices in Menlo Park and San Francisco, Calif.; Mumbai and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit www.nvp.com .

