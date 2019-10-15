NOS Selects Celeno's Wi-Fi Silicon & Software Technology for Home Wi-Fi Products

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celeno, a leading provider of smart, innovative Wi-Fi solutions announced today that its high performance Wi-Fi chipsets and software technology will power the next generation gateways and Wi-Fi extenders in the homes of customers of the Portuguese service provider, NOS. Integrated with Celeno's technology, the gateways and extenders will offer customers improved range and connections, delivering a superlative and seamless end user Wi-Fi experience.

The new gateways are powered by Celeno's CL2440 4x4 802.11ac wave 2 5GHz and CL2432 3x3 802.11ac 2.4GHz chipsets and incorporate Celeno's OptimizAIR™ 2.0 smart Wi-Fi software technology. OptimizAIR 2.0 enables the virtualization and management of Wi-Fi resources, so that Wi-Fi capacity can be dynamically apportioned and provisioned to different devices, services and applications, such as homespots, IoT, video streaming, community Wi-Fi etc. on different SSID's with unprecedented reliability and exceptional QoS.

"NOS' customers want very high levels of Wi-Fi performance throughout their home regardless of the stress on the network, distance from the home gateway and types of services they use," said Gilad Rozen, CEO and Founder of Celeno. "This partnership enables NOS to meet customer expectations for a seamless, high performance home networking experience while reducing support costs."

With the proliferation of Wi-Fi connected devices in the home, consumers are increasingly expecting fast and reliable connectivity wherever they are in their home to support their growing appetite for high bandwidth applications. A major area of frustration can arise when customers experience an unstable network, slower speeds, sticky client behaviour and dead zones due to over-the-air traffic congestion, building construction, interference and lack of management. It's for this reason that smart gateways and extenders that utilize Celeno's QoS management is critical.

"Our customers expect fast, reliable and seamless wireless coverage throughout their homes and NOS is very happy to be working with Celeno, the leader and innovator of smart, innovative Wi-Fi, to deliver that," said João Ferreira, Director of NOS Inovação. "Celeno's commitment to develop innovative Wi-Fi to Tier-1 service providers worldwide was a deciding factor in choosing a partner to deliver the most robust Wi-Fi to our clients."

About Celeno

Celeno offers advanced Wi-Fi chipsets, edge software and cloud technology to deliver smart, innovative Wi-Fi connectivity and Wi-Fi Doppler Imaging technology into the realm of high-performance home networks, smart buildings, enterprise and industrial solutions. Celeno's field-proven chips and software technologies have been successfully integrated into numerous OEM Wi-Fi devices and have been deployed in tens of millions of homes around the world. Celeno is headquartered in Raanana, Israel, with a global presence and offices in the US, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit www.celeno.com .

About NOS

NOS is the biggest communications and entertainment group in Portugal. It offers latest generation fixed and mobile phone, television, Internet, voice and data solutions for all market segments. It is leader in Pay TV, new generation broadband services and in cinema distribution. In the business segment, it has positioned itself as a sustainable alternative in the Corporate and Mass Business segments, offering a broad portfolio of products and services with tailor made solutions for each sector and businesses of different sizes, complementing its offer with ICT and Cloud services. NOS is part of the main Portuguese stock exchange index (PSI-20), and has more than 4.8 million mobile phone, 1.6 million television, 1.8 million fixed telephone and 1.4 million fixed broadband internet customers. For more information, go to www.nos.pt .

