Nosco Acquires Assets of Chicago Printing Company, Haapanen Brothers, Inc.

GURNEE, Ill., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nosco, Inc., a subsidiary of Holden Industries, Inc., announced today that it has acquired the assets of Haapanen Brothers, Inc., a full-service graphic arts and printing company located in Gurnee, Illinois. Through this investment, Nosco will be better equipped to serve the needs of its expanding customer base adding:

Expanded print capacity for folded literature and Lit-a-Sure product lines.

A seventh site to Nosco's growing U.S. presence for redundancy in operations.

Specialty bindings, sales aids and other commercial marketing materials for the healthcare industry.

"We are pleased to welcome Haapanen and its customers to the Nosco family," said Craig Curran, Nosco President. "Throughout their forty years in business, the Haapanen family has built a strong team rooted in values consistent with Nosco's employee-owner culture. For this reason, Haapanen Brothers' current staff will continue to operate the acquired assets at their Gurnee site – just under the Nosco name."

Overall, the Haapanen Brothers asset acquisition supports Nosco's commitment to consistent growth, service and innovative product solutions. The addition of these new assets to Nosco's existing fleet will enable the company to serve both new and existing customers with a larger array of printed solutions across multiple markets.

"Haapanen Brothers, started in 1978 by the late Jerry Haapanen, is honored to have been recently acquired by Nosco," said Kathy Haapanen, Haapanen Brothers President. "Our employees look forward to the professional and personal opportunities that await them, as they move forward as members of the Nosco team."

"Haapanen Brothers has always upheld the ideals of superior customer service and quality, achieved by state-of-the-art equipment, a knowledgeable staff and fair pricing," she continued. "They are all our hallmarks of success. Any achievement is only as good as its players, and Haapanen has been blessed to have a staff of talented, skilled and devoted individuals who have provided the backbone of the company."

This recent asset acquisition is a testament to Nosco's continued focus on growth, helping to deliver on its mission of making each customer's packaging successful, every day. To learn more about Nosco's current products and services, visit Nosco.com.

The History of Haapanen Brothers

Originally founded in 1979 as K. Haapanen Typographers, Haapanen Brothers has a longstanding history in the print industry, and is now known for its rapid turnaround, excellent quality and fair pricing.

K. Haapanen Typographers: Jerry Haapanen recognized the need for a dependable typesetting service while working as a high school printing teacher and started the company in 1979.

recognized the need for a dependable typesetting service while working as a high school printing teacher and started the company in 1979. Haapanen / Burkett: As his typesetting business grew, Jerry formed a partnership with Joe Burkett in 1984 – forming Haapanen / Burkett. The joint venture adapted to meet customer needs, growing into the printing industry.

As his typesetting business grew, Jerry formed a partnership with in 1984 – forming Haapanen / Burkett. The joint venture adapted to meet customer needs, growing into the printing industry. Haapanen Brothers: After Joe's retirement in 2005, Haapanen Brothers was formed in 2008 to carry on the company's legacy, and provide a diverse portfolio of premier printing solutions to its customers.

About Nosco

Nosco is a full-service packaging solutions provider with a vested interest in the long-term success of its 650+ customers. With more than 110 years of experience, Nosco brings together business resources and technical expertise to help make its customers' packaging successful, every day. The company focuses on service to help continuously improve efficiencies related to supply chain, cycle times, lean initiatives and product launches.

Nosco is a subsidiary of Holden Industries, Inc. and is 100% employee owned. Its core product lines include cartons, labels, inserts and flexible packaging.

