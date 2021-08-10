Nose Job in 30 Minutes with Dermal Fillers Non-Surgical Rhinoplasty

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ABM Medical Clinic in Woodland Hills, California has announced the introduction of nonsurgical liquid rhinoplasty, a fairly simple cosmetic procedure that uses dermal fillers to change the shape of a nose. It is a relatively unknown nonsurgical procedure that provides affordable, quick, and natural improvements to the nose without the need to go under the knife.

Nose Job with fillers Nose Job in 30 Minutes

As the nose is the face's focal point, many people are dissatisfied with how they look and crave improvements. Nonsurgical rhinoplasty is taking the place of the traditional, expensive, and painful surgical rhinoplasty procedures. Nose filler injections are a simpler method of providing desired facial aesthetics to patients' faces without going over their budget or risking a surgical procedure.

This beauty procedure provides excellent results for patients who are unhappy with the bumps they were born with or have suffered from a fumbled nose job. The process takes 15 minutes or less but can also take 45 minutes, while results will be fully visible in a week or two.

ABM's nonsurgical rhinoplasty targets the tip, sides, and bridge of the nose. The minimally invasive treatment works well for people who want to make the tip of their nose appear more prominent, smoothen out small bumps that appear in their nose, increase the volume of their nose, and lift the tips of their nose. This new cosmetic procedure can also conceal small lumps that appear on the bridge of some patient's noses, smoothening the contour of the nose profile. For most people who undergo this liquid rhinoplasty, the only side effect they experience is mild sensitivity and redness in the injection area, which stops within a maximum of two days after the procedure.

Traditional rhinoplasty surgery may be the best option for some patients, especially those with pre-existing breathing difficulties or a prominent nasal hump and a draped nasal tip. Like the name implies, dermal fillers for nose jobs work by injecting filler into the nose to change its appearance. Patients can decide whether they want temporary or permanent fillers. Temporary gel fillers such as hyaluronic acid (HA) can change the shape of the nose for up to 6 months. It can also take up to 3 years, depending on the patient's desired result, skin type (it takes longer for filler ingredients to dissolve into the skin layer for some skin types), and the ingredient used. It is ideal for patients who want to get rid of the bumps appearing on their nose but are not ready for a permanent solution or are unsure about traditional rhinoplasty, which is surgical. As it is temporary, this procedure can be reversed and dissolved anytime if the desired results are not achieved.

With studies showing that serious complications like tissue death, vision loss, and vascular complications are more common when an unlicensed provider attempts liquid rhinoplasty, ABM offers a nonsurgical procedure that is almost risk-free without any complications.

The introduction of the nonsurgical nose jobs is part of ABM Medical Clinics & Cosmetic Laser Services' commitment to providing patients with the latest in medial aesthetic advances. For more information about their process and to book a free consultation:

