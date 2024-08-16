Nose Knows AT5000: Vaping with Nose? World's 1st Nose Vape

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "You guys are really insane!" "Just tell me where I can get them!" "It's really cool!" In July 23-26, 2024, Nose Knows proudly unveiled the AT5000, the world's first nose vape disposable device on Champs Show of Las Vegas. After many people have tried the AT5000, they all unanimously exclaimed like the beginning of the article. Vaping through the nose? Who will believe that? Throughout the show, the Nose Knows' booth was crowded, most customers were amazed and obsessed with this unique nose vape, they were very curious about the AT5000 created by Nose Knows which is an innovative concept completely different from the ordinary vapes. With all these questions that pushed the fame of Nose Knows to a climax. Customers were bold enough to try them out, they all showed satisfaction with this completely innovative product.

Wow! Nose Knows Nose Knows AT5000 in the Champs of Las Vegas 2024

Be Different: We All in the New Vaping Paradise

In the world of Vaping Disposable, AT5000 are leading a roaring revolution.

First of all, we all know that regular vapes tend to leave a lot of sweetener residue in the mouth, which can dry out the mouth and even create discomfort. However, nasal inhalation vapes are completely different. Inhaling through the nose not only weakens the sweetness, but also makes the aroma of the vaping more intense and distinct. Importantly, you will also feel an unprecedented cooling sensation,

Most notably, the nicotine is inhaled more directly, softly and quickly through the nasal passage, bringing you a faster sense of satisfaction. The ergonomically designed silicone material used in the nasal inhalation device ensures safety and comfort during use.

Living with Nose Knows AT5000: It's Your New Life Style

Imagine holding a glass with elegant music flowing in your ears, at this time you may be worried that traditional vapes will spoil the perfect taste of this moment. Mini AT5000 is just right! It is not only easy to carry, but also allows you to taste wine without affecting your taste experience, bringing more direct and rapid satisfaction, instant "head"!

When girls put on the perfect makeup for a big party, nothing is more important than keeping it on. AT 5000 are cleverly designed to solve this problem, just through the nose to gently inhale, will not damage the carefully drawn lip makeup or thick mascara, you can still enjoy the unique pleasure.

Whether you are looking for excellent flavor, long-lasting pleasure, or to show your individuality, AT5000 will perfectly meet all your expectations. It powered by an Advanced Constant Power System, this device delivers meticulously crafted puffs through its MCU chip and mesh coils, ensuring consistent flavor and efficient atomization. The robust 1000mAh battery offers up to 5000 smooth puffs without the hassle of frequent recharges, letting you savor uninterrupted vaping pleasure. What's even more special is that the AT5000's tiny body not only carries a very sexy shape, but it's paired with a completely different set of 12 flavors, including jasmine tea and rich latte. Until here, what we all know is that the AT5000 is becoming your gateway to an exhilarating world of vaping trends!

***FOR YOUR BETTER VAPING EXPERIENCES, WE WARMLY REMINDER YOU THAT DON'T SNUFFING WITH OTHER NORMAL MOUTH VAPES, PLEASE RECOGNIZE THE 1ST NOSE VAPE - NOSE KNOWS AT5000***

Official Retail Price: $16.99/pc

Online Sales Websites For Wholesale and Retailer:

-Happy Distro: https://www.happy-distro.com/vozol-noseknows-at5000/

-Demand Vape: https://demandvape.com/nose-knows-at5000-disposable-20mg-display-box-of-5-master-case-of-200

Business Cooperation: [email protected]

Marketing Cooperation: [email protected]

For more information on the full range of products, visit: https://www.nose-knows.com/

*Please note: Nose Knows is a new brand powered by VOZOL.

SOURCE Vozol