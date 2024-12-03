Nosferatu: The Immersive Experience to Open Its Gates at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), a next-gen entertainment studio, and Bloody Disgusting, its horror division, alongside Focus Features and Thirteenth Floor Entertainment have today announced in anticipation of Robert Eggers' Nosferatu, the Nosferatu: The Immersive Experience.

The three-night live event will open at Los Angeles' Masonic Lodge in Hollywood Forever Cemetery, where guests will succumb to the darkness of Eggers' gothic horror.

Nosferatu: The Immersive Experience

Through carefully curated dark spaces, guests can…

Observe screen-used props, occult artifacts, relics, and costumes.

Revel in the eerie soundscape and epic score from the film's composer Robin Carolan .

. Encounter strange inhabitants.

Uncover the place where Count Orlok lies.

Indulge in themed spirits, merchandise, and more.

Nosferatu: The Immersive Experience takes place December 16th-18th from 7:30-11:30 p.m. A limited allotment of tickets will go on sale today at 12:00 EST at nosferatuexperience.com

About Nosferatu:

From writer-director Robert Eggers (THE WITCH, THE LIGHTHOUSE) NOSFERATU is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake. Starring Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney and Willem Dafoe.

About Focus Features:

Focus Features slate includes the recently released CONCLAVE directed by Edward Berger starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and Isabella Rossellini as well as PIECE BY PIECE, an animated biopic from Morgan Neville about the life of multifaceted global superstar Pharrell Williams told through the lens of LEGO bricks. Coming up is Robert Eggers' highly anticipated reimagining of NOSFERATU, Steven Soderbergh's upcoming spy drama BLACK BAG starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender, Yorgos Lanthimos's next film BUGONIA starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, Ronan Day-Lewis' directorial debut ANEMONE starring Daniel Day-Lewis, SONG SUNG BLUE starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, HAMNET directed by Chloé Zhao based the New York Times bestselling novel starring Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley, and the highly anticipated third installment of the DOWNTON ABBEY franchise, among others.

About Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group:

Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group ("13FEG") is the world's largest producer and operator of theme park-quality live events, location-based entertainment, and immersive installations. 13FEG currently operates 32 attractions, including haunted houses, Halloween festivals, and year round location-based entertainment venues. 13FEG continues to set the bar for live themed entertainment, operating in 17 cities across the United States. Thirteenth Floor is headquartered in Denver, CO with offices in Austin, TX and Los Angeles CA. Delusion, Thirteenth Floor's premiere interactive theater experience created by Jon Braver, is paramount to bringing Nosferatu: The Immersive Experience to life. Learn more at http://Thirteenthfloor.com.

About Bloody Disgusting:

Bloody Disgusting is the leading voice in the Horror genre. The Company is consistently quoted by box office hits, cited by the industry's most prestigious publications, and recognized by filmmakers and talent around the world. Bloody Disgusting has seen jaw-shattering growth for over two decades, expanding its reach in every lucrative lane across the industry: Both 2022's Terrifier 2 and 2024's Terrifier 3 serve as watermark success stories for the Horror genre; their podcast network BloodyFM sees over 10 million downloads a montht; and partnerships with Wal-Mart and Spencer's bring Horror to every demographic. Bloody Disgusting is part of Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS), which distributes over 70,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 150 million unique viewers monthly.

