Nosh On This: OU Sees Increase In Variety And Number Of Products Kosher For Passover

NEW YORK, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthodox Union Kosher, the world's largest and most widely-recognized kosher certification agency, today reported an increase in not only the number of Kosher for Passover products available but also the sheer variety of what you can buy today. And it's not just about traditional staples like matzo, brisket and potato kugel; shoppers who observe are buying everything from coconut oil, cauliflower rice and marinara sauce to coffee, vodka and wine.

An Infographic from OU Kosher, the world’s largest and most widely recognized kosher certification agency, lists: 10 Things You Wouldn't Expect to be Kosher for Passover

Aisles of local grocery stores are filed with OU-certified products. The company certifies over one million products annually. Industry reports have indicated that the Kosher food market is growing rapidly. This is especially true for Passover, with sales amounting to 40%, or $1.8 billion, of the Kosher food market, and over 55,000 different Kosher for Passover foods available.

Shoppers are also looking for more than this holiday, as many stores offer kosher for Passover pet food and other household and personal care items like deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste, food wraps, tablecloths and more.

"We have seen the number and type of products available today nearly double since 2012," said Rabbi Menachem Genack, Chief Operating Officer, Orthodox Union Kosher Division. "The Kosher market, even beyond Passover is growing exponentially as those who observe expand and modernize their palettes and the desire for clean eating continues."

The rigorous kosher certification gives both observant and non-observant consumers piece of mind that the food they are buying was produced with quality and purity in mind. To help shoppers know what is, and isn't, kosher, OU offers a Passover guide and app, designed for easy use while shopping. Whether looking to eat clean and gluten-free or feed your family their favorites while keeping Kosher for Passover, today's grocery stores, with a little help from the OU, have you covered.

Passover this year begins on the evening of Friday, March 30 and ends at sundown on Saturday, April 7. Watch OU's Rabbi Elefant shop at a local kosher grocer and offer more on what you need to know to keep kosher this Passover. Learn more at oukosher.org or follow us @OUKosher.

About OU Kosher

The OU (Orthodox Union) Kosher is the world's largest and most widely recognized kosher certification agency, certifying over one million products produced in more than 9,011 plants located in 104 countries around the world. Our 886 Rabbinic Field Representatives, located across North America and throughout the world are proficient in modern food production techniques and chemical and biological processes, no less than the intricacies of Jewish law. The Orthodox Union, now in its second century of service to the Jewish community of North America and beyond, is a world leader in community and synagogue services, adult education, youth work through NCSY, political action through the IPA, and advocacy for persons with disabilities through Yachad and Our Way. For more information about the Orthodox Union visit http://www.ou.org

