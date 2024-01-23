Nosotros Tequila & Mezcal Partners with Breakthru Beverage Group for Florida Distribution

The partnership in Florida marks the brand's extension into its 7th state as it expands distribution in key markets coast-to-coast

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium agave spirits brand Nosotros Tequila and Mezcal and leading North American beverage wholesaler Breakthru Beverage Group partner for distribution in Florida. This marks the brand's extension into its 7th state as it expands distribution in key markets coast-to-coast. Nosotros strives to replicate the strong distribution it currently has in California, Texas, Illinois, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada in Florida, the third largest state for tequila consumption in the United States.

Nosotros blanco, reposado, mezcal, and madera Nosotros blanco

"The feedback we've received in Florida is fantastic and we're proud to introduce our brand to a new market of tequila lovers," said Nosotros Founder and CEO, Carlos Soto. "We're confident Breakthru Beverage is the best partner to help us achieve our goals for 2024 and beyond."

Nosotros' decision to distribute through Breakthru Beverage in Florida follows increased demand for premium tequila in the state coupled with the distributor's strong understanding of the Florida market. With Breakthru Beverage Group, Nosotros will extend its statewide reach with new partnerships in key markets including Miami, Jacksonville, and Tampa. Notable on-premise partners include Aba Miami, The Seagate Hotel and Spa, Better Days, The Pelican Club, and Koko by Grupo Bakan. Off-premise partners include large liquor retailers such as Total Wine and More, Sip Tequila, Portofino Wine Bank, and Monk's Liquor Cave.

"We're proud to partner with a company rooted in family values and has dedicated, experienced region and market leaders who live out those values," said Nosotros Chief Revenue Officer and Partner, PJ Dwyer. "Breakthru Beverage's vision for success and enthusiasm for Nosotros' potential aligns with ours, and we look forward to growing together."

For Breakthru Beverage Group, the decision to work with Nosotros in Florida underscores its continued investment in agave spirits, a category that is growing exponentially with no signs of slowing down. In the United States, tequila and mezcal volumes and value are forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 19 percent and 18 percent, respectively, between 2022 and 2026, according to Provi data insights. Premium brands like Nosotros, which prides itself in creating quality agave spirits using time-tested traditional methods, are leading the charge as the fastest-growing segment in the agave spirits category.

Breakthru Beverage Group began distributing Nosotros products in Florida on October 1, 2023.

About Nosotros

Founded in 2017, Nosotros won the San Francisco World Spirit Competition, claiming the "World's Best Tasting Tequila" title just a few months after joining the marketplace with Nosotros Blanco. Since then, Nosotros has also launched Nosotros Reposado, Nosotros Mezcal (Espadín y Tobalá), and now their Nosotros Madera Collection. Nosotros is centered around creating unforgettable and authentic experiences with loved ones. Visit www.nosotrostequila.com and @nosotros.

