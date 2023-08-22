Nosotros Tequila & Mezcal Partners with RNDC for Illinois Distribution

Sales in Illinois have doubled year over year since 2020 through expanded distribution and increased velocities in existing accounts

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of successful partnerships in Texas, Arizona, and California, Nosotros Tequila and Mezcal and Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) partner for distribution in Illinois. With RNDC, Nosotros spirits will extend its statewide reach and increase volume to help grow the distributor's agave portfolio. The agave category is growing exponentially, with Allied Market Research projecting that the global tequila market will reach $24 billion USD by 2031.

Nosotros Blanco, Reposado, Mezcal, and Madera

For Nosotros, the decision to distribute through RNDC in Illinois comes after doubling its business in the state each year since 2020, with no signs of slowing down. The agave brand launched in Illinois in 2020 with Romano Beverage, which helped drive the brand's market launch and growth. Key off-premise partners include Binny's Beverage Depot, Foxtrot Market, Woodman's Markets, Heinen's Fine Foods, and Dom's Kitchen and Market, and notable on-premise partners include Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, Ballyhoo Hospitality, Boka Restaurant Group, and Four Corners.

"We're excited to expand our partnership with RNDC. Throughout our work together, we've experienced RNDC's enthusiastic commitment to growing our brand," said Nosotros Founder and CEO Carlos Soto. "We've developed a great synergy and look forward to what this new and exciting chapter will bring."

For RNDC, the decision to work with Nosotros in Illinois underscores its continued investment in brands in the premium agave space.

RNDC began distributing Nosotros products in Illinois on July 1, 2023.

About Nosotros

Founded in 2017, Nosotros became the winner of the San Francisco World Spirit Competition, claiming the "World's Best Tasting Tequila" title just a few months after joining the marketplace with Nosotros Blanco. Since then, Nosotros has also launched Nosotros Reposado, Nosotros Mezcal (Espadín y Tobalá), and now their Nosotros Madera Collection. Nosotros is centered around creating unforgettable and authentic experiences with loved ones. Visit www.nosotrostequila.com and @nosotros.

