Nosotros Tequila & Mezcal Partners with RNDC for Illinois Distribution

News provided by

Nosotros Tequila & Mezcal

22 Aug, 2023, 08:37 ET

Sales in Illinois have doubled year over year since 2020 through expanded distribution and increased velocities in existing accounts

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of successful partnerships in Texas, Arizona, and California, Nosotros Tequila and Mezcal and Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) partner for distribution in Illinois. With RNDC, Nosotros spirits will extend its statewide reach and increase volume to help grow the distributor's agave portfolio. The agave category is growing exponentially, with Allied Market Research projecting that the global tequila market will reach $24 billion USD by 2031.

Continue Reading
Nosotros Blanco, Reposado, Mezcal, and Madera
Nosotros Blanco, Reposado, Mezcal, and Madera

For Nosotros, the decision to distribute through RNDC in Illinois comes after doubling its business in the state each year since 2020, with no signs of slowing down. The agave brand launched in Illinois in 2020 with Romano Beverage, which helped drive the brand's market launch and growth. Key off-premise partners include Binny's Beverage Depot, Foxtrot Market, Woodman's Markets, Heinen's Fine Foods, and Dom's Kitchen and Market, and notable on-premise partners include Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, Ballyhoo Hospitality, Boka Restaurant Group, and Four Corners.

"We're excited to expand our partnership with RNDC. Throughout our work together, we've experienced RNDC's enthusiastic commitment to growing our brand," said Nosotros Founder and CEO Carlos Soto. "We've developed a great synergy and look forward to what this new and exciting chapter will bring."

For RNDC, the decision to work with Nosotros in Illinois underscores its continued investment in brands in the premium agave space.

RNDC began distributing Nosotros products in Illinois on July 1, 2023.

About Nosotros
Founded in 2017, Nosotros became the winner of the San Francisco World Spirit Competition, claiming the "World's Best Tasting Tequila" title just a few months after joining the marketplace with Nosotros Blanco. Since then, Nosotros has also launched Nosotros Reposado, Nosotros Mezcal (Espadín y Tobalá), and now their Nosotros Madera Collection. Nosotros is centered around creating unforgettable and authentic experiences with loved ones. Visit www.nosotrostequila.com and @nosotros.

Media Contact:
Emily Guarin
626-297-3612
[email protected] 

SOURCE Nosotros Tequila & Mezcal

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.