Nosotros Tequila & Mezcal Ramps Up Distribution in Texas with RNDC

The additive-free tequila brand has now expanded into additional Spec's Wines, Spirits, and Finer Foods and Total Wine and More locations totaling over 85 locations statewide

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nosotros Tequila & Mezcal and Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) announce increased distribution of Nosotros' agave spirits in 48 additional Spec's Wines, Spirits, and Finer Foods locations in the state of Texas. Nosotros entered Texas with RNDC in 2020 and has continued to show strong growth with distribution in hundreds of bars, restaurants, hotels, and retail locations across the state.

Courtesy of Nosotros Tequila & Mezcal

Sales of Nosotros' premium, additive-free tequilas and mezcal in Texas have doubled since 2022 and show no signs of slowing down as the demand for premium agave spirits increases in the Lone Star State. Texas is the second largest market for agave spirits in the United States, with over 3 million cases sold in 2023 alone. The agave spirits category is expected to grow to $24 billion USD nationally by 2030 according to Allied Market Research, with quality-driven brands like Nosotros leading the charge.

"We're excited about strengthening our presence in Texas in partnership with RNDC and Spec's," said Nosotros Chief Revenue Officer, PJ Dwyer. "Tequila is the most popular liquor of choice among Texans, and we're thrilled Nosotros is becoming increasingly available to them."

Accelerated distribution in 48 more Spec's locations statewide gives Nosotros a new foothold in Houston –– where Spec's is the largest liquor retailer –– and stronger presence in other key markets including Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, and San Antonio. Spec's is one of the largest retailers in Texas and its continued partnership with Nosotros underscores its investment in brands in the premium agave space.

"We're looking to replicate the stronghold we have in California –– the largest market for agave spirits –– in Texas by increasing our on and off-premise points of distribution," said Nosotros Co-Founder and CEO, Carlos Soto. "Our partnerships with Spec's and Total Wine are a cornerstone of our expansion strategy in Texas for 2023 and beyond."

The increase in off-premise distribution in Texas follows Nosotros' successful partnerships with RNDC California, Arizona, and Illinois as the brand moves toward national expansion.

About Nosotros Tequila & Mezcal

Founded in 2017, Nosotros became the winner of the San Francisco World Spirit Competition, claiming the "World's Best Tasting Tequila" title just a few months after joining the marketplace with Nosotros Blanco. Since then, Nosotros has also launched Nosotros Reposado, Nosotros Mezcal, and the Nosotros Madera Collection. Nosotros is centered around creating unforgettable and authentic experiences with loved ones. Visit www.nosotrostequila.com and @nosotros.

Media Contact:

Emily Guarin

626-297-3612

[email protected]

SOURCE Nosotros Tequila & Mezcal