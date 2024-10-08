Nosotros Tequila Honors Chespirito with Limited Edition Release

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequila and Mezcal brand La Historia de Nosotros, in collaboration with Grupo Chespirito, is honored to announce a limited edition tequila release, paying tribute to Latin American comedy icon Roberto Gómez Bolaños, known to millions as Chespirito.

Chespirito Limited Edition Tequila Joven from Nosotros Tequila and Mezcal is an exclusive release that pays tribute to the iconic Mexican comedian Roberto Gomez Bolaños, known worldwide as 'Chespirito' or 'Little Shakespeare' for his outsized impact on Latin America as a comedian, writer and television producer Dive into the story of how Chespirito's humor and heart inspired a unique tequila collaboration with Nosotros Tequila and Mezcal

This Tequila celebrates Chespirito's legacy with a meticulously crafted Joven Tequila, showcasing the signature Nosotros blend of 100% Blue Weber agaves sourced from both highland and lowland regions. The bottle design features exclusive artwork highlighting his beloved characters, El Chavo and Chapulín Colorado to bring joy and connection to fans.

Roberto Gómez Bolívar, grandson of Chespirito and Director of Sales for Nosotros Tequila and Mezcal, fondly recalls the last time he saw his grandfather at his home in Cancún: "With tequila in hand, we shared stories about soccer, life, and time itself."

This limited edition tequila embodies the same spirit of creativity and authenticity that Chespirito represented, crafted using traditional methods and sustainable practices.

"Chespirito brought laughter to countless homes, and we wanted to celebrate his contribution to our culture in a meaningful way," said Carlos Soto, founder of Nosotros Tequila.

The limited edition bottle also features timeless words from Chespirito himself: "One can recover money, love, prestige, or anything else… except time."

A limited quantity of the Chespirito Tequila is available now at nosotrostequila.com. Additional allocated quantities will be available at US retailers in select markets including GoPuff, Bevmo, Total Wine & More, Ralphs, Whole Foods, and Northgate Gonzalez Market during the fall. Limited quantities will be available in Mexico through Amazon. Fans of Chespirito are encouraged to act quickly, as the Tequila is distilled in small batches and will be available for a limited time.

About Nosotros

Founded in 2015, Nosotros became the winner of the San Francisco World Spirit Competition, claiming the "World's Best Tasting Tequila" title just a few months after joining the marketplace with Nosotros Blanco. Since then, Nosotros has also launched Nosotros Reposado, Nosotros Mezcal Ensamble (Espadín y Tobalá), and their Nosotros Madera Collection. Nosotros is centered around creating unforgettable and authentic experiences with loved ones.

Visit www.nosotrostequila.com and @nosotros on Instagram

