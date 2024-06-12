Nossa Imports Introduces Connections: Sommelier Curated Travel to Mexico and Portugal

Unearth the Historic Varietals and Vibrant Beauty of Mexico and Portugal with Dale and Stephen Ott, Co-Founders of Nossa Imports

TUCSON, Ariz., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sommelier husband-and-wife duo Stephen and Dale Ott, owners of Nossa Imports , introduce Connections, a bespoke travel concierge service offering curated wine trips to Mexico and Portugal. After extensive travel throughout both countries – with local winemakers as their guides – the Otts know there is no better way to travel.

Bodegas de Santo Tomas Winery in Mexico

"For us, wine is all about connection. Connection to a place on Earth and to its past seasons, as well as connection to each other," says Nossa's co-founder, Stephen Ott. "In our opinion, there is no better way to offer this connection than to provide guided and hosted tours to meet the people and see and smell and feel the places that are producing our wines."

Nossa Imports offers 4-day, 7-day, and 14-day experiences of varying tiers in each country based on the desires of the hosted group. All experiences focus on dining, culture, and, of course, wine. Stephen and Dale personally host and guide all trips. They arrange all travel, reservations, lodging, and programming and curate special experiences based on the group's desires. The Otts travel with the group for the duration of the trip.

"Mexico and Portugal are entire universes regarding their food and wine, and it is our honor to be able to offer a door into these communities in order to share the history and the bounty of these stunning places," says Dale Ott.

Travelers who embark on a journey to Mexico, which boasts the longest winemaking tradition in the New World, will experience the country's current wine renaissance firsthand. A new generation of young and adventurous winemakers is emerging, aiming to establish their country's viticultural identity by blending old-world heritage with innovative practices, crafting wines known for their restraint, balance, and elegance.

From the terraced vineyards of the Douro Valley to the rolling hills of the Alentejo, Portugal's vast range of terroirs reflects the country's unique viticultural identity. Portugal boasts over 250 native grape varieties and a winemaking history dating back to 2000 BCE. In recent decades, young Portuguese winemakers have revitalized their wines, bringing obscure varietals to global recognition and producing elegant, nuanced, and complex wines.

