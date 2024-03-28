Nossa Imports Partners with New France Wine Company for Distribution in Minnesota and North Dakota

The partnership solidifies Nossa's stronghold in the Midwest as the company moves toward national expansion

TUCSON, Ariz., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nossa Imports partners with Minnesota-based beverage wholesaler New France Wine Company for distribution in Minnesota and North Dakota. Together, they will increase the visibility and availability of Nossa's Mexican and Portuguese wines in the Midwest. The partnership marks Nossa's extension into its 8th state as the company moves toward national expansion.

Dale and Stephen Ott, Co-Founders of Nossa Imports Grapes

"The feedback we've received in Minnesota is fantastic, and we're excited to take it to the next level," says Stephen Ott, Co-Founder of Nossa Imports. "New France Wine Company's expertise in Minnesota and North Dakota is unrivaled. We look forward to growing together and achieving our shared goals."

Nossa Imports will leverage its well-established relationship with New France Wine Company, which has successfully operated in Minnesota since July 1993. Nossa will utilize the wholesaler's expertise and infrastructure, extending its reach through new on- and off-premise partnerships. Prominent on-premise partners include Oro by Nixta, Owamni, The Vine Room, and New Scenic Cafe. Notable off-premise partners include Cork Dork, Keyport Liquor, Violet Wine, Dabbler Depot, and Vine Room.

For New France Wine Company, partnering with Nossa Imports strengthens its portfolio of ethically sourced and environmentally conscious wines.

"We carry products from smaller, passionate producers who make unique, environmentally sustainable products that express a sense of place," says New France Wine Company's CEO, Eric Freeburg. "Nossa's portfolio of wines from Mexico and Portugal is a natural fit for us, and we're thrilled by the positive feedback we're receiving across the board."

The launches in Minnesota and North Dakota follow Nossa's successful partnerships with distributors in California, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Montana, New York, Florida, and Arizona as the business rapidly grows. Sales of Nossa's premium Mexican and Portuguese wines have tripled since the company's inception in 2022 and show no signs of slowing down.

Distribution began in Minnesota in February of 2024 and distribution in North Dakota commences in May of 2024. The wineries now represented in these states include Bodegas de Santo Tomás, JC Bravo, Rosadito, Mogor Badan, and Clos de Tres Cantos, among others. Learn more at https://www.nossaimports.com/ .

