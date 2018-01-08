Airstream is the maker of legendary travel trailers and touring coaches and is revered as the nostalgic silver trailer. The newly remolded enclosed showroom at Airstream of Scottsdale has over 30,000 sq. feet of temperature controlled space highlighting the various models of current Airstream trailers.

Airstream of Scottsdale opened on December 1, 2017 as a dedicated boutique store just for Airstreams trailers. Owners, Aaron & Kristie Korges have been operating the Airstream franchise since 2012 and believe the new Airpark location is the ideal area to cater to Airstream enthusiasts.

Kristie Korges

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nostalgic-airstream-trailers-open-showroom-in-scottsdale-300579175.html

SOURCE Airstream of Scottsdale