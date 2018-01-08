Nostalgic Airstream Trailers Open Showroom in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, January 12, 2018, Airstream of Scottsdale will be celebrating a Grand Opening of their new store with a ribbon cutting ceremony and luncheon located at 15000 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale, Arizona. Ribbon cutting festivities will begin at 11:30 am. Among the attendees will be Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce, President Mark Hiegel, Vice President Cheri Valentino, Account Executive Suzanne Hayes, CEO of Airstream, Bob Wheeler and Owners of Airstream of Scottsdale, Aaron & Kristie Korges. The Grand Opening celebration will continue that evening from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm for the Red-Carpet party (invitation only).
Airstream is the maker of legendary travel trailers and touring coaches and is revered as the nostalgic silver trailer. The newly remolded enclosed showroom at Airstream of Scottsdale has over 30,000 sq. feet of temperature controlled space highlighting the various models of current Airstream trailers.
Airstream of Scottsdale opened on December 1, 2017 as a dedicated boutique store just for Airstreams trailers. Owners, Aaron & Kristie Korges have been operating the Airstream franchise since 2012 and believe the new Airpark location is the ideal area to cater to Airstream enthusiasts.
