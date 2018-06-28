Nostalgic Dragon Ball Z Titles Come to U.S. Movie Theaters This Fall With 'Dragon Ball Z: Broly - The Legendary Super Saiyan' (1993) and 'Dragon Ball Z Saiyan Double Feature' (1990 & 1995)

Tickets for "Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan" and "Dragon Ball Z Saiyan Double Feature" are available online at www.FathomEvents.com and participating box offices.

Presented by Fathom Events and Toei Animation Inc., "Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan" debuts in U.S. cinemas on Saturday, September 15 at 12:55 p.m. and Monday, September 17 at 7:00 p.m., with "Dragon Ball Z Saiyan Double Feature" following on Saturday, November 3 at 12:55 p.m. and Monday, November 5 at 7:00 p.m. (all local times). Both events are presented in more than 650 select movie theaters through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

"Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn" centers around the story of the universe thrown into dimensional pandemonium as the dead come back to life and Goku and Vegeta must track down the cause of the chaos. "Dragon Ball Z: Bardock – The Father of Goku" is the tale of Bardock, the father of Goku, and follows his rebellion against the mighty Emperor Frieza. In "Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan," Vegeta is lured to the planet New Vegeta by a group of Saiyan survivors in hopes that he will be the king of their new planet. But, when Goku, Vegeta, and friends find that they have ulterior motives of universal domination, they must fight Broly, the legendary Super Saiyan.

"Dragon Ball Z has proven to be a very popular franchise in cinemas. 'Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F' was enthusiastically received by fans," Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. "We are proud to partner with Toei Animation to bring these Dragon Ball Z features to anime enthusiasts nationwide."

"In preparing this classic trio of films for their big screen premiere, we wanted to give fans something very special to mark what has been one of the most successful years for the Dragon Ball brand," said Masayuki Endo, President of Toei Animation Inc. "Fathom Events has been a great collaborator in launching these exciting films for audiences across the U.S."

For artwork/photos related to "Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan," "Dragon Ball Z: Bardock – The Father of Goku" and "Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn," visit the Fathom Events press site.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with participating theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas®, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events in theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top stage productions including Newsies! The Broadway Musical and George Takei's Allegiance, major sporting events such as Mayweather vs. McGregor, epic concerts with artists like Lady Antebellum and Sammy Hagar, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events such as Is Genesis History? and IN OUR HANDS: The Battle for Jerusalem, and popular anime franchises like Pokémon and Dragon Ball Z. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live digital broadcast network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 917 locations and 1,440 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com .

About Toei Animation Inc.

Based in Los Angeles, Toei Animation Inc. manages the film distribution of Toei's top properties, including Dragon Ball all series, Sailor Moon, One Piece, Digimon series, Saint Seiya, and many others to North America, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Toei Animation's Los Angeles office further handles all categories of consumer product licensing based on its film and television brands within these territories.

For more information, please visit www.toei-animation-usa.com

