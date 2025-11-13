Nostalgic, Seasonal Experience SNOWDAY Returns to Galleria Dallas on Nov. 14

The Holiday Photo Opp Adventure Will Once Again Welcome Kids of All Ages and Four-Legged Friends

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Dallas with a snow day already on the horizon! But instead of the white fluff, the holiday-themed interactive experience of the same name is gearing up to make its return, welcoming kids from one to 92. SNOWDAY , DFW's premiere holiday adventure, will return to Galleria Dallas on Friday, Nov. 14 for a season that's bigger and brighter than ever before. Celebrating its seventh year, the hour-long immersive event will once again offer hundreds of photo opportunities culminating in a trip to the North Pole to SANTALAND .

SNOWDAY, DFW’s premiere holiday adventure, will return to Galleria Dallas on Friday, Nov. 14 for a season that’s bigger and brighter than ever before.

In what has become a tradition for Dallasites and tourists alike, SNOWDAY is ripe with holiday spirit and Instagram-worthy backdrops. This time around, visitors can look forward to exciting additions like a German marketplace, ice cave forest, toy workshop, mirror maze, and even an igloo with a crawl-thru tunnel. Photos are captured instantly as visitors have the option to either download them right to their smartphones or purchase on demand-prints for a take-home memento.

Making a return this year is a Spanish-speaking Santa Claus, awaiting those on the nice list from his spot in SANTALAND on Thursdays. Meanwhile, well-behaved pets can also visit on Wednesday evenings. Voted by USA Today's 10Best as one of the top things to do in December in Dallas, SNOWDAY and SANTALAND are full of magical wintry streets, imaginative rooms and hundreds of surprises. Integrated cameras and studio lighting offer high-quality, lifelong memories with friends and family.

"There's something so magical about the holiday season and we aim to capture that throughout SNOWDAY and SANTALAND, bringing alive that nostalgic factor from years past to invoke new memories today," said Scot Redman, SNOWDAY team member. "This year, we've implemented more new themes that we have in sometime that are sure to bring a smile to each person who walks through the door."

SNOWDAY will run Nov. 14 through Jan. 4, with the exception of Thanksgiving and Christmas. Meanwhile, SANTALAND will be available to visit through Christmas Eve. It will once again be housed on the first floor of Galleria Dallas, next to Banana Republic. Every Wednesday, animal companions are welcome for special pet friendly nights. Meanwhile, the first three Thursdays of this year's SNOWDAY run will feature a Spanish-speaking Santa Claus. Prices begin at $15 for kids and $25 for adults with combo tickets offering a 15% discount. Additionally, tickets will also be discounted on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information and to purchase a ticket, visit www.snowdaydallas.com .

About Galleria Dallas

Galleria Dallas is an iconic shopping center with a unique collection of more than 200 retailers, restaurants and experiences including Nordstrom, Macy's, the world's only GAP, Banana Republic and Old Navy combo anchor, a market-exclusive American Girl, the Westin Galleria Dallas Hotel and the signature Galleria Ice Skating Center. Welcoming more than 19 million visitors annually, only Galleria Dallas delivers the consummate Dallas shopping experience. Visit www.galleriadallas.com for hours and to learn more about the shopping center. Galleria Dallas is located at 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 75240.

Media Contact:

Kristen Skladd

586-222-2423

[email protected]

SOURCE SNOWDAY by Baymo