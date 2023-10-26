Noster research: NOSTER and Science Microbiome Prize Symposium and Award Ceremony Honor Young Researchers' Novel Contributions

News provided by

Noster Inc

26 Oct, 2023, 05:31 ET

KYOTO, Japan, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NOSTER Inc and Science, the prestigious academic journal, joined forces to host the NOSTER and Science Microbiome Prize Symposium and the 4th prize award ceremony on October 5th and 6th in Kyoto, Japan. The events brought together leading scientists and experts from around the globe to recognize and celebrate grand prize winner Sara Clasen of the Max Planck Institute for Biology, as well as finalists Christoph A. Thaiss, University of Pennsylvania, and Christopher Stewart, University of Newcastle.

Continue Reading
From left to right: Caroline Ash, Senior Editor, Science; Kohey Kitao, CEO Noster Inc.; Dr. Sara Clasen; Sudip Parikh, Chief Executive Officer, AAAS; and Gilda A. Barabino, Chair, AAAS Board of Directors.
From left to right: Caroline Ash, Senior Editor, Science; Kohey Kitao, CEO Noster Inc.; Dr. Sara Clasen; Sudip Parikh, Chief Executive Officer, AAAS; and Gilda A. Barabino, Chair, AAAS Board of Directors.

The NOSTER & Science Microbiome Prize rewards innovative research from young investigators studying how microbiota has the potential to contribute to our understanding of health and disease, or to guide novel therapeutic interventions. The Japanese company NOSTER established this award in 2020 in partnership with Science and its publisher, the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).

The symposium on 5 October was held at NOSTER's R&D Headquarters and featured an engaging panel discussion about the prize winners' research. Participants talked about the latest advancements in understanding the complex interactions between microbial communities and their hosts, innovative research methodologies, and potential applications in medicine and sports.

The prize award ceremony and celebration banquet were held October 6th at the historic Shosei-en Garden, Higashi Honganji. After careful consideration by a panel of judges that included the editors of Science, Dr. Sara Clasen of the Max Planck Institute was selected as the Grand Prize winner. Participants included Gilda A. Barabino, Chair, AAAS Board of Directors; Sudip Parikh, Chief Executive Officer, AAAS; Bill Moran, Publisher of the Science Family of Journals; Caroline Ash, Senior Editor, Science; and Kohey Kitao, CEO NOSTER Inc. Dr. Jeffrey Gordon, a leading expert in microbiome research, and Dr. Satoshi Omura, Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine, congratulated the winners.

Research on gut microbiota is growing globally due to the emergence of new analysis methods and technological advancements, allowing us to better understand the connections between a variety of diseases and the gut microbiome. With continued advancements in this field, there is great hope for the development of new therapeutic approaches leveraging the gut microbiome and its metabolites. NOSTER remains committed to supporting young scientists through this award and aims to contribute to breakthrough drug development driven by microbiome research.

Contact details

Noster Inc., International Relations,
35-3 Minamibiraki, Kamiueno-cho,
Muko-shi, Kyoto, 617-0006, Japan

E-Mail: [email protected]
Telephone: 81 (0)-75-921-5303

Noster website
https://www.noster.inc/ 

Noster's analytical services
https://www.noster.inc/services/ 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2258355/NOSTER_Science_Prize.jpg

SOURCE Noster Inc

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.